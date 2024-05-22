Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fighting off fierce competition, Matthew Rutherford (19), who is currently employed by Laird Contracts Ltd, walked away with the coveted trophy and a career-boosting prize bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000

Northern Ireland carpenter Matthew Rutherford has been named Screwfix trade apprentice 2024 champion.

The 19-year-old an apprentice from Bangor, who is currently employed by Laird Contracts Ltd, successfully competed in the national final against nine other top apprentices from across the UK and Ireland.

During the two-day final, which took place in London, UK, Matthew wowed the esteemed panel of industry judges, including representatives from Screwfix, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) with his passion for carpentry.

After completing his A-Levels, Matthew was encouraged to attend University. However, knowing his true passion was in carpentry, he decided to follow his dreams and enrolled at South Eastern Regional College in Newtownards to study Carpentry and Joinery.

During the final, Matthew spoke passionately about preserving and restoring the UK’s existing buildings, particularly residential properties that would otherwise be demolished. Hoping to breathe new life into older properties, Matthew sees his future in the renovation market and wants to build his own portfolio of renovated properties for the Northern Ireland rental sector.

Matthew also won the judges over with his thoughtful response to the pre-final task – designing a tool that would make a tradesperson’s life easier. Matthew devised a proposal for a product called ‘DoorMate’ which addressed the common problem of hanging doors correctly, impressing Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner and fellow carpenter, Astrid Arnold, who also joined the expert judging panel.

Jindara Scott, an apprentice electrician from Lisburn, received the ‘Highly Commended’ accolade at the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 final

Matthew said: “I’m so honoured to be Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. When they announced my name as the winner I couldn’t believe it, it felt completely surreal. I just love my job and I am constantly inspired by my surroundings.

“I think a lot of people believe a career in the trades is for those who can’t get into university, but I’ve chosen to follow my passion for carpentry – I get to work on something different every day and it’s helped me grow my confidence and skills so much.

“I’m also the first Screwfix Trade Apprentice from Northern Ireland, so it feels great to be representing my country. I’d love to inspire others to take up a career in the trades, and I hope to be able to take on my own apprentices one day.”

With an incredibly high standard of finalists in this year’s competition, for the first time, the judges decided to award two Highly Commended recognitions at the final to Jindara Scott and Ethan Wynn.

Also representing Northern Ireland, Jindara, 22, is an apprentice electrician from Lisburn who impressed the judges with her drive and ambition to improve standards and workplace culture in the industry. Ethan, a 21-year-old apprentice gas engineer also shone throughout the final with his dedication to the trade, creating a 3D printed prototype for his response to the tool task and overcoming personal challenges to pursue his passion for plumbing and heating. Both Jindara and Ethan will receive a prize bundle worth £1,000.

Simon O’Mahony, director of marketing communications for Screwfix, who also was a judge at the final, added: “We are now in the tenth year of Screwfix Trade Apprentice, an important award that recognises the very best trade apprentices in the UK. This year more than ever, the calibre of entries were particularly high. Every one of our finalists is a credit to their trade and the future of the industry.

“Matthew’s considered approach to the tool design task and his passion for carpentry really impressed our judges. He demonstrated a genuine curiosity for his trade, passionate about renovating buildings and improving his knowledge and skills to be the best carpenter he can be. I’m really looking forward to Matthew being an ambassador for Screwfix and for apprenticeships in the trades. We urgently need to address the skills gap in the construction industry and nurturing fresh, new talent is key to achieving this.”