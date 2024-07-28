A further investment has been made to resurface the Athletics Track, which is expected to be completed later this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim Forum has completely refresh and modernise its two swimming pools and changing amenities, creating a new state-of-the-art facility

Antrim Forum has splashed out a £1.5 million major investment to completely refresh and modernise its two swimming pools and changing amenities, creating a new state-of-the-art facility for members.

The investment includes a complete relining of the pool tank, new flooring, and completely revamped changing rooms. The new changing facilities provide designated areas for families and individuals requiring larger, more accessible spaces and showering facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to this significant investment, a new sensory room has also been opened at the Forum, providing a calming space for individuals, families, and children with learning disabilities or specific needs. This is the second of its kind in the Council’s Leisure Centres, following the opening of a sensory room at the Valley Leisure Centre last month.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly is joined by Alex, Francesca and Sara McCallion to officially open Antrim Forum’s new Sensory Room

Speaking at the launch, the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, said: “The Antrim Forum has served the community for over 50 years. It is an outstanding centre offering activities for the entire family under one roof. With the recent pool refurbishment, along with the new fitness suite and studios introduced last year, the centre now provides a thriving environment for the Borough’s residents to enjoy high-quality physical and mental health programmes and facilities.

“While the centre has greatly improved its core offerings, namely swimming, the fitness suite, and classes, it’s also diversifying its offering to include a new sensory room for people feeling overwhelmed or anxious.”