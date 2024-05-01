Northern Ireland charity shop celebrates 15 years in Ballymena
Vincent's Ballymena has proudly commemorated 15 years at its current location with unwavering dedication to serving and uplifting the local community.
Since its move to Cushendall Road in 2009, Vincent's Ballymena has evolved into a cornerstone of support, providing essential resources, fostering connections and embodying the spirit of generosity that defines the Society of St Vincent de Paul.
From its humble beginnings, Vincent's Ballymena has blossomed into a vibrant community hub, a beacon of hope where individuals from all walks of life converge to find a bargain and meet new friends.
Vincent's Ballymena is synonymous with compassion, resilience and empowerment in the local area.
Central to the success of Vincent's Ballymena is its enthusiastic and dedicated staff and volunteers, whose selfless commitment has fuelled the charity's mission since the shop opened its doors. Their tireless efforts and boundless generosity have touched countless lives, exemplifying the true essence of community spirit.
Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the Northern Region, said: “As a member of St Vincent de Paul in Ballymena I worked closely with other SVP Conference members in the town to relocate this much needed community resource 15 years ago and I am so proud of the staff and volunteers in developing a shop that has made a great impact locally since moving in 2009.
“I want to personally express my gratitude to the staff, volunteers and members of SVP who have been invaluable in making Vincent’s Ballymena the success that it is today. The shop truly holds a special place in the hearts of local people who rely on it and for that we are all very proud.”
Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, attended the celebrations together with SVP’s newly appointed Ambassador Malachi Cush.
