Northern Ireland co-working space, Catalyst has been recognised as one of the leading start-up hubs in Europe in a special report produced by the Financial Times.

The research by tech news platform Sifted and data provider Statista places the Belfast-based facility in the top 10 start-up hubs in the UK & Ireland and top third in Europe, ranking it number 40 out of 125 locations.

An independent, not-for-profit organisation, Catalyst had their performance and success rates of their business support programmes, incubators and accelerators analysed for the report.

Among the factors incorporated into the ranking process were the provision of mentoring and training; infrastructure, including offices, labs and software; legal assistance; business development advice; networking opportunities; funding opportunities; and the level of cost and equity taken.

Catalyst is a science and technology hub focused on creating opportunity for all through world leading innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its campuses in Belfast and Londonderry.

The listing placed Catalyst as the 10th ranked start-up hub in the UK & Ireland, above hubs in cities such as London, Dublin, Cambridge and Edinburgh, as well as some of those in European cities including Berlin, Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

Catalyst team celebrate after being recognised as one of the leading start-up hubs in Europe in a special report produced by the Financial Times, tech news platform Sifted and data provider Statista

The three top-ranked hubs are UnternehmerTUM in Germany, Hexa in France/Belgium and SETsquared in the UK.

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, said: “As Catalyst prepares to mark 25 years since we first opened our doors in Belfast, it is hugely encouraging to be ranked amongst the top start-up hubs in Europe.

“Catalyst’s vision is to create opportunity for all from world-leading innovation and I continue to believe the talent and quality of the entrepreneurs we have here in Northern Ireland is as good as, if not better than, anywhere in the world