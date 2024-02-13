Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A collaboration in Northern Ireland that will help develop policies to create economic and social prosperity has been awarded £5m in UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding.

EPIC Futures NI will focus on building skills in the ‘hidden unemployed’ - individuals who would like to work but face barriers in doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will fill research gaps and develop an understanding of skills and employability in NI, both overall and at local level, analyse trends and behaviours in the current and future labour market in Northern Ireland, work alongside local communities to develop policy recommendations which address Northern Ireland’s skills and employability challenges and build partnerships across government departments, councils, community representatives, industry and education, focused on skills and employability.

EPIC Futures NI co-directors pictured at Ulster University Belfast included are Deirdre Ward, director of work and wellbeing at Department for Communities, Mark Magill from Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre, Kristel Miller, Ulster University Business School and Rachel Singleton, senior behavioural scientist at Department of Finance. Not pictured is co-director Graeme Wilkinson, director of skills at the Department for the Economy

Professor Kristel Miller, professor of entrepreneurship and small business development, Ulster University Business School, said: “For the first time we’re bringing together multiple departments, agencies and stakeholders to look at how we can unlock Northern Ireland’s labour market potential. We are taking this innovative approach in recognition of NI’s unique culture and heritage which underpin our institutional structures, individual behaviours and actions.

“Ulster University, the departments for communities, finance and the economy, along with 11 wider organisations will look at how to tackle economic inactivity by identifying hidden unemployed groups and informing policy change that widens access to the labour market. EPIC Futures NI is about ensuring no one group is left behind, in order to safeguard the economic prosperity of Northern Ireland.”

Part of UKRI’s work to create opportunities and improve outcomes across the UK, four Local Policy Innovation Partnerships (LPIPs) will bring together devolved governments, local authorities, businesses and communities to harness the power of research and innovation in addressing local challenges. The partnerships will drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce regional disparities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad