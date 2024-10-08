Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham is to host ‘groundbreaking’ Hydrogen Conference next month.

Graham will host a hydrogen conference on Thursday, November 7, at the company’s office in Hillsborough.

Entitled “Exploring the opportunities and barriers surrounding the use of green hydrogen within the construction sector”, the conference will run from 10 am to 12 pm and is free to attend.

This event will bring together industry leaders and experts from the construction, environment, sustainability, and renewable energy sectors to explore the critical role hydrogen can play in decarbonising the built environment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share insights into the sector’s transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

With the built environment accounting for approximately 40% of global carbon emissions, Graham recognises the urgent need for the construction industry to adopt alternative energy sources.

The conference will focus on its own pioneering hydrogen trial, conducted in partnership with Hydrologiq and Connected Places Catapult, which replaced diesel generators with hydrogen-powered alternatives on a live construction site.

As part of the Hydrogen Innovation Initiative, Graham's replacement of those diesel generators with a 100kVA hydrogen generator from Hydrologiq, showed that in four weeks, the hydrogen-powered generator provided clean energy to the site compound, reducing CO2 emissions by 89% compared to diesel.

The project demonstrated hydrogen’s potential in decarbonising construction, cutting emissions while improving air quality and working conditions, and was recognised as a key demonstration of the hydrogen value chain by Connected Places Catapult.

The event will showcase the results of this innovation project, revealing how the reality of hydrogen is in its early stages of implementation and is complicated, with various challenges to overcome.

Lianne Taylor, Graham’s head of environmental sustainability, will lead the discussions and share the project’s findings.

Commenting on the initiative, she said: “Green hydrogen presents a real solution to the challenges facing the construction sector as we work towards net zero. Our trial has shown that hydrogen can be introduced. However, whilst the findings we will present at the conference will demonstrate that hydrogen is a viable alternative for the future of construction, there are a number of barriers yet to overcome.”

In addition, the conference will feature Benjamin Lindley, co-founder and COO of Hydrologiq, and Stuart Blackburn, technical operations manager at Hydrologiq, who supported Graham in delivering the hydrogen trial. They will share their expertise on the deployment of hydrogen technology in construction.

Nathan Skillen, co-chair of the research and development working Group at Hydrogen Ireland, and a Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, will provide academic perspectives on the role of hydrogen in decarbonising industry.

Rachel Sankannawar, head of green economy development at Invest Northern Ireland, will discuss how the local economy is positioning itself to embrace the green hydrogen revolution.

Additional speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.