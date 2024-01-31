Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been awarded the highest accreditation possible by Investors in People (IIP), the esteemed organisation responsible for accrediting people management.

Based in Hillsborough, the privately-owned company specialises in the delivery of award-winning construction, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects.

Wellbeing is a cornerstone of the Graham People strategy and their commitment and excellence has been recognised by the achievement of the IIP Wellbeing platinum standard. This is the highest award available and significantly Graham are the first to achieve it for any business in any industry.

Achievement of the platinum accreditation represents “an outstanding effort to support each other’s social, physical and psychological wellbeing, including setting stretching goals and meeting them.”

Paul Devoy, chief executive officer of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Graham Group. Platinum accreditation in ‘We Invest in Wellbeing’ demonstrates fantastic effort and places Graham at the pinnacle of a host of organisations that understand the value of wellbeing.”

Commenting on the award, Michael Smyth, HR director of Graham Group, which operates from a network of 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland and employs over 2,200 staff, added: “We are thrilled to have our wellbeing culture recognised with the highest level of IIP accreditation.

David Daly, Graham wellbeing manager, holding IIP Wellbeing Platinum Plaque

"At Graham we are shaping, owning and living a culture of wellbeing with significant investment from our leadership impacting positively across the business and our supply chain. This accreditation independently verifies the impactful programme of initiatives and support we have developed, and will continue to develop, around our people’s health and wellbeing.”