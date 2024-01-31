All Sections
Northern Ireland construction firm is first business to be awarded Investors in People (IIP) Wellbeing 'Platinum’ in the UK

Graham has been awarded the platinum standard, the highest accreditation possible, for their commitment and excellence in wellbeing
By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been awarded the highest accreditation possible by Investors in People (IIP), the esteemed organisation responsible for accrediting people management.

Based in Hillsborough, the privately-owned company specialises in the delivery of award-winning construction, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects.

Wellbeing is a cornerstone of the Graham People strategy and their commitment and excellence has been recognised by the achievement of the IIP Wellbeing platinum standard. This is the highest award available and significantly Graham are the first to achieve it for any business in any industry.

Achievement of the platinum accreditation represents “an outstanding effort to support each other’s social, physical and psychological wellbeing, including setting stretching goals and meeting them.”

Paul Devoy, chief executive officer of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Graham Group. Platinum accreditation in ‘We Invest in Wellbeing’ demonstrates fantastic effort and places Graham at the pinnacle of a host of organisations that understand the value of wellbeing.”

Commenting on the award, Michael Smyth, HR director of Graham Group, which operates from a network of 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland and employs over 2,200 staff, added: “We are thrilled to have our wellbeing culture recognised with the highest level of IIP accreditation.

David Daly, Graham wellbeing manager, holding IIP Wellbeing Platinum PlaqueDavid Daly, Graham wellbeing manager, holding IIP Wellbeing Platinum Plaque
"At Graham we are shaping, owning and living a culture of wellbeing with significant investment from our leadership impacting positively across the business and our supply chain. This accreditation independently verifies the impactful programme of initiatives and support we have developed, and will continue to develop, around our people’s health and wellbeing.”

Graham had previously achieved IIP Wellbeing Excellence awards in both 2019 and 2022 and maintained its IIP We Invest in People Platinum accreditation in 2023. Also awarded Investors in Diversity (IID) by the National Centre for Diversity, GRAHAM is working towards Leaders in Diversity, its highest level of accreditation.

