Henry Brothers received silver for its University of Manchester Brickwork Renewal Project and two bronze accolades for RAF Lossiemouth Austere Accommodation and Aircraft Wash Project and the Alexander Barracks Soldiers Centre

Northern Ireland construction firm has received three accolades at the 2024 Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) National Site Awards.

Henry Brothers won a silver award for its University of Manchester Brickwork Renewal Project and two bronze awards for its RAF Lossiemouth Austere Accommodation and Aircraft Wash Project and the Alexander Barracks Soldiers Centre (ABSC) at the Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey.

The CCS National Site Awards are among the most recognised construction industry awards and are designed to celebrate construction projects that have made the greatest contribution towards improving the image of construction through creating value in the surrounding community, enhancing the environment and respecting its workforce.

Commenting on this achievement, David Henry, managing director of Henry Brothers, said: “We are thrilled to receive three prestigious awards for our University of Manchester Brickwork Renewal Project, our RAF Lossiemouth Austere Accommodation and Aircraft Wash Project and the ABSC at Pirbright.

“This recognition is testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently prioritise excellence and sustainability in every project we undertake.

“At Henry Brothers, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only meet the needs of our clients but also contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.”

The University of Manchester Brickwork Renewal Project involved meticulous brick recladding at University Place in Oxford Road, enhancing the building’s durability and sustainability.

Henry Brothers’ RAF Lossiemouth Austere Accommodation and Aircraft Wash Project saw the company build an enclosed aircraft wash facility and austere barracks to deliver compliant and fully functional infrastructure to support the operational capability outputs of the United States Navy at RAF Lossiemouth.

The ABSC, which is due for completion in 2024, will provide centralised welfare support to soldiers at the Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey, establishing a single bespoke hub that replaces the current welfare facilities spread across the site.

David added: “The CCS National Site Awards provide a platform to showcase outstanding achievements in the construction industry and inspire best practice for future projects.

