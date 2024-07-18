Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northern Ireland construction firm has marked a significant point in the building of a £6million British Army project in England.

VIVO Defence Services and its tier one supply chain partner Henry Brothers Construction have staged a topping out ceremony on a scheme at Gamecock Barracks near Nuneaton.

A key point has been reached in the construction of the new facility for an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Troop which is relocating from Chetwynd Barracks, Nottingham, to the Warwickshire base.

The project is being delivered under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The building will feature space for offices, garages and stores and is being built at Gamecock Barracks ready for the Troop’s move next year.

Now, as it reaches a significant point in construction, a topping out ceremony has been held, attended by representatives from VIVO, Magherfelt-based construction company Henry Brothers Construction, the DEO Army Programme, DIO, Gamecock Barracks and construction partner William Gough.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, director of basing and infrastructure, said: “We are continuing to deliver significant investment across the Defence estate to support military capability and provide modern, high quality working facilities for army personnel.

“I am delighted to see the steady pace of progress on the new infrastructure at Gamecock Barracks, and I look forward to completion of the project next year when the EOD Troop are due to relocate and take full advantage of their new building.”

Warren Webster, programme director for DIO Major Projects (Army), explained: “This is another demonstration of our commitment to increase the pace, quality and volume of Defence infrastructure delivery, by doing things differently.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in DIO Regional Delivery and their long-term partner VIVO and its suppliers, to build this important capability. Collaboration remains at the heart of our delivery intent, and when completed, Gamecock Barracks will provide first class Explosive Ordinance Disposal facilities for the central region.”

Jerry Moloney, managing director of VIVO Defence Services, continued: “As one of the UK’s largest providers of estate services to the MOD, we at VIVO are involved in a huge array of innovative and important design and build projects for the military.

“I am really pleased that we have reached such a key stage in the building of this excellent new facility for the Troop when they relocate and would like to thank our teams across VIVO and our supply chains for all their hard work.”

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, added: “We were honoured to be appointed to build this new purpose-built facility for EOD Troop and very pleased to have now reached the topping out stage.

“Henry Brothers has worked on numerous projects at MOD sites across the UK and we are proud to see how this latest project is progressing.”