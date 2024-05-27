Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballyclare’s Hagan Homes has started of construction on its newest housing development, Rockview Lane in Carrickfergus.

Construction began earlier this spring and is scheduled to be completed this autumn, bringing a fresh and modern living experience to the town.

The investment of £1.9 million will see the build of 10 meticulously designed homes, comprising six semi-detached houses and four duplexes. The properties are priced between £185,000 and £195,000, offering exceptional value for contemporary living spaces. They are also equipped with energy-efficient features such as solar panels.

The construction phase of Rockview Lane has created 30 jobs, contributing to local employment and economic growth. Carrickmacstay Developments Ltd has been appointed as the contractor for the project.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: "We are thrilled to bring Rockview Lane, our fourth development in the Carrickfergus area, to the market. This project reflects our commitment to delivering quality homes that blend modern design with practical living and sustainable features.

“Rockview Lane's prime location, adjacent to the golf course and close to the town centre, makes it an ideal place for families and professionals alike. We look forward to welcoming homeowners to this new community."

Each property features an Ember PS heating control system, modern fitted kitchens, pre-wiring for BT and Sky Q as well as USB sockets in the kitchen and all bedrooms.

The completion of the first phase of homes is scheduled for the autumn, with the first homeowners expected to move in by November.