Sláinte Holistic Wellbeing Retreat Centre in the Roe Valley is opening after years of dedicated preparation.

Initially scheduled to launch in 2020-2022, the centre faced delays due to the global pandemic.

Now, founder Annie Loughran is excited to finally welcome guests to this meticulously designed haven for holistic wellness.

“We were ready to launch in 2020-2022 but that year had other things in mind for us all,” said Annie.

“I had put everything I had into renovating the centre and turning it into, what I felt was the perfect location for future guests. I was very proud of what I had achieved."

Despite the challenges, Annie remained determined and adaptable: "It was a tough couple of years as I waited and had to revisit some of my plans as they were no longer feasible. But I am just delighted to tell everyone that Sláinte Holistic Wellbeing Retreat Centre is ready to welcome guests."

Located just outside Limavady, Sláinte Holistic Wellbeing Centre is a sanctuary designed to provide a serene environment for healing and relaxation. The centre offers a diverse range of retreats, including detox and decompress and menopause goddess. These fully inclusive retreats feature activities such as yoga and meditation, Tai Chi, pilates, nature and mindful walks and life coaching, along with nutritious meals and beverages throughout the stay.