Graham, which employs over 2,200 people, has been appointed for the A164 and Jock’s Lodge improvement scheme in East Riding of Yorkshire

Northern Ireland construction and civil engineering company, Graham has been appointed to carry out the major transformation of one of East Riding of Yorkshire’s most congested road junctions.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced work on its £86.9m A164 and Jock’s Lodge improvement scheme is set to begin in spring 2024 now the Co Down firm has been commissioned to undertake the project.

When complete, in late 2026, traffic travelling on one of the area’s busiest routes will be freed up - benefiting the whole of the East Riding and helping to grow the local economy.

Graham, which employs over 2,200 people, is involved in more than 100 projects across the UK and Ireland and has 23 regional offices including its headquarters in Hillsborough and two offices in Belfast.

Over the next few months, construction vehicles and equipment will be seen moving on to sites along the route in readiness for starting work in the spring.

Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to deliver the A164 Jocks Lodge junction transformation scheme.

“The upgrade of the A164 and new junction arrangements with the A1079 dual carriageway, will alleviate congestion and enhance safety for non-motorists via dedicated pedestrian and cycling routes.

Northern Ireland's Graham appointed for £86.9m A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme in East Riding of Yorkshire. Pictured at the Jock’s Lodge junction site with the A1079 in the background are Andrew Humphrey (ERYC principal engineer and project manager for the scheme), councillor Gary McMaster, Alastair Lewis (Graham contracts director) and Richard Lewis (ERYC civil engineering service manager)

“Our track record of successfully delivering transformational civil engineering projects stands as testament to our commitment for the highest standards of work, professionalism, and technical expertise.

“We are proud to be East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s partner to deliver economic growth to the region.

“Over the next few months, the project team will be working hard to ensure the site is ready for the main build phase – we’re looking forward to playing our part in this pivotal project and leaving a lasting legacy.”

Councillor Gary McMaster, the council’s cabinet member for housing and infrastructure, met with Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, at the site of the Jock’s Lodge junction, together with members of the council’s civil engineering team in charge of the project.

Councillor McMaster, explained: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Graham on board for this long-awaited scheme which is one of the council’s largest construction projects.

“The council has been working on this scheme for a number of years but now, with the funding in place and the appointment of the contractor, it means we can now move forward and make these improvements happen. When it’s finished, this will free traffic up on one of the busiest roads in the East Riding and, in turn, give a welcome boost to the local economy.”