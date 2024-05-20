Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast's Elkstone Partners has announced plans for a new 850-bedroom purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme at 39 Corporation Street in Belfast city centre.

The proposed scheme will address the continued demand for student accommodation that exists in the city.

The residential units can take the form of either self-contained studios with private kitchens or clusters of single bedrooms with ensuites and a shared kitchen, living and dining space.

The proposed new scheme would have an internal amenity space that includes a gym, laundry, cinema, common room, open plan social space, study area, wellness facilities and retail services on the ground floor.

Elkstone Partners has a rich pedigree of delivering high quality PBSA schemes across Ireland. Its impressive portfolio includes Galway, Cork and Dublin, with 156 new student rooms set to be welcomed when the Elkstone-owned Bradbury Place opens in Belfast this summer.

Ciarán McIntyre, Elkstone Partners co-founder and head of real estate, said: “Located a short walk from the Ulster University campus, the development of 39 Corporation Street would deliver significant regeneration and vibrancy to an under-utilised city centre area steeped in tradition and full of potential.

“It represents a major investment that will deliver very tangible economic benefits, generating increased footfall and economic activity that businesses will welcome.

“The 39 Corporation Street scheme would assist in meeting the future vision of a higher density city centre whilst being sensitive to the provision of appropriate and useable external amenity spaces.”

Bounded by Corporation Street, Gamble Street and Tomb Street, the site currently includes unoccupied commercial office premises and a surface car park, with the design giving consideration to the existing street frontages.