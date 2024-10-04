Northern Ireland contractor appointed to complete new community play park
Work at the Culmore Community Park project will begin later this month following the appointment of a Northern Ireland contractor to complete the work at Ballynagard, Woodlands Avenue. Derry City and Strabane District Council have appointed Strabane’s Willie Doherty Construction to build the new play park that will include equipment for younger children and older as well as equipment for inclusivity to ensure all can play.
Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed this key milestone in the project: “The appointment of a contractor is exciting news for the residents of Culmore and the surrounding areas who will be able to access state-of-the-art play provision on their doorstep. “The Culmore area has a significant number of young families and the completed project will provide a hub for social interaction and physical activity for our children and young people. “This project continues Council’s commitment in our 15 year Play Plan from 2021-2035 to enhance play provision for children across the City and District.”
As well as the play equipment, green infrastructure improvements at the site include new drainage, new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing and grass zones. Within the park there will be growing space within a community garden and car parking.
