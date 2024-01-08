Heron Bros Ltd has been named as the successful bidder in a procurement exercise run by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC)

Work to redevelop Dundonald International Ice Bowl will get underway soon, following the appointment of a building contractor to undertake the multi-million pound project.

Heron Bros Ltd, based in Draperstown, has been named as the successful bidder in a procurement exercise run by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC). The company has significant experience in both the leisure and community sectors, having been responsible for the restoration and refurbishment of Templemore Baths in east Belfast, the construction of the grandstand at Kingspan stadium and a number of state-of-the-art leisure complexes across Northern Ireland. Heron Bros also delivered the Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge project in Newcastle which provides respite care for families affected by cancer.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, chair of LCCC’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “The awarding of this contract is a key milestone in the story of the regeneration of the Ice Bowl and the wider area. We look forward to seeing the contractors on site in the near future.

Work to redevelop Dundonald International Ice Bowl will get underway soon, following the appointment of a building contractor to undertake the multi-million pound project. Pictured are councillor Thomas Beckett, chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee with David Burns, chief executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council at Dundonald International Ice Bowl

“Our investment in Dundonald International Ice Bowl marks a landmark commitment by the council to grow the economy regionally, create jobs and enhance tourism within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area and right across Northern Ireland.

“The new, modern venue will house the only Olympic-sized ice rink on this island and we are delighted that it will continue to be the training base for the Belfast Giants ice hockey team.”

Martin O’Kane, deputy group managing director of Heron Bros Ltd, added: “We have an excellent pedigree in delivering world-class sports and leisure facilities - and are proud to have been appointed by the council to undertake this prestigious project.

“The redevelopment of Dundonald International Ice Bowl is part of a wider regeneration plan for the whole area and our team is looking forward to helping make that exciting vision a reality. Once completed, the new venue will bring a range of benefits to the Castlereagh area and beyond.”

The building project is expected to take two years to complete. When it opens in 2026, the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl will bring to life a wide range of facilities, including a 24-lane bowling alley, a 100-station gym, community rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop.