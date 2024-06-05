Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Version 1, which employs 500 people at its Belfast office, has completed the project to modernise Iarnród Éireann’s human resources systems – redefining the future of rail service in Ireland

Version 1, a digital transformation specialist which employs 500 people at its Belfast office, has completed a project with Irish Rail to modernise its human resources systems.

Iarnród Éireann provides passenger and freight rail services across Ireland, as well as jointly operating the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise services with Northern Ireland Railways and operates Rosslare Europort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Version 1 partnered with Iarnród Éireann, not just in the delivery of a new Cloud HCM system, but also in preparing the organisation for the transformation of its HR services and supporting the significant change management programme.

Version 1, a digital transformation specialist which employs 500 people at its Belfast office, has completed a project with Irish Rail to modernise its human resources systems

John Kennedy, head of HR organisational development at Iarnród Éireann, said: "We needed a partner that could understand our approach and delivery methods.

"This is a key deliverable for us, so we needed to bring people on the journey with us. We knew that delivery is through people and change affects people differently, so a key decisive factor for us was the profile of the supplier.

"Version 1 of course demonstrated all the technical capability required but more importantly, it could offer the strategic understanding and competencies in the business transformation element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Version 1, a digital transformation specialist which employs 500 people at its Belfast office, has completed a project with Irish Rail to modernise its human resources systems. Pictured is Colm Gillard, managing director, Enterprise Applications at Version 1

"The core values of both organisations married perfectly and the discussions we had with Version 1 really helped us in delivering the total programme successfully."

Colm Gillard, managing director for Enterprise Applications at Version 1, added: "When we set out to help Iarnród Éireann and first had discussions, we understood immediately that people are at the heart of what they do.