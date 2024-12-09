Director of operations commercial seating and managing director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, Alan Henning has been appointed as chair of the ADS Northern Ireland Council and joins the ADS Board

ADS, the UK trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space, welcomes the appointment of Alan Henning, managing director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, as chairman of the ADS Northern Ireland Council.

Alan will also represent Northern Ireland on the ADS National Board.

ADS Northern Ireland celebrated the new appointments alongside a reception in Stormont attended by 120 industry leaders and members of the Northern Ireland Assembly, following in the footsteps of the new All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space Industries. Chaired by Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA, the new grouping recognises the significant impact of the sectors on the Northern Irish economy.

Alan said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of chair of the ADS Northern Ireland Council, working with the Board and ADS team members to deliver for our region’s advanced manufacturing sectors. Our industries are thriving in the region, and we are delighted to have succeeded the highly ambitious target set by the Northern Ireland Partnering for Growth Strategy to double turnover in our sectors to over £2bn.

“Our high technology, high value industries make a massive long-term contribution to Northern Ireland. This contribution comes in the jobs they create, the investments they make, and much more. I look forward to continuing the collaborative spirit that has led our industry this far in my new role, and to working closely with our Stormont colleagues to ensuring a favourable business environment.”

ADS welcomes Alan Henning as new chair of Northern Ireland Council. Pictured is Leslie Orr, ADS Northern Ireland director, Nigel MacVean MD at Thales IAS UK, Steve Aiken MLA, chairman of the ADS All Party Group, Sam Turner, CEO of AMIC and event sponsor, Alan Henning, managing director of Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel & Chairman of ADS NI Council

Alan Henning takes over the role of ADS Northern Ireland chairman from Philip McBride, former managing director of Thales Northern Ireland, who is standing down after years of outstanding service to ADS and the community in Northern Ireland.

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS Group, added: "We are delighted to welcome Alan as chair of the ADS Northern Ireland Council. His significant expertise, industry knowledge, and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of our sectors. With his invaluable contributions, our ability to advance the UK's aerospace, defence, security, and space industries is strengthened, further cementing the UK’s position as global leaders."