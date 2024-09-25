Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northern Ireland craft distillery has marked one year since it landed in the World Duty Free store at Belfast City Airport.

Since its launch, Copeland Distillery has expanded its available range with passengers now able to purchase seven products including the recently introduced Rhuberry Gin, Overproof Rum and Irish Vodka.

Passengers also have the opportunity to purchase Merchant's Quay Whiskey, of which only 3,000 bottles have been made.

Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: "Copeland Distillery's range of high-quality, locally produced spirits have been extremely popular with passengers at Belfast City Airport who want to take a taste of Northern Ireland with them when they travel or return home.

"We have seen a large demand for Northern Irish products and are pleased to have been able to meet this while supporting businesses within our community and enhancing the range of options available.

"Copeland Distillery’s success is testament to its exceptional craftsmanship and we look forward to seeing its continued growth in the future."

Gareth Irvine, founder of The Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee, continued: "World Duty Free at Belfast City Airport is a significant customer for us, giving passengers travelling from the heart of Belfast to destinations across the world a chance to take a piece of Northern Ireland on their travels.

"There is a high level of footfall at Belfast City Airport from both business and leisure passengers, which presents us with new markets and opportunities for growth, and we’re proud that those travelling through are enjoying our products.

"Our performance so far has been exceptional, and we look forward to continuing to work with the team at World Duty Free and Belfast City Airport to further build on this success."

Speaking on behalf of duty-free operator Avolta, Aisha Dad, category manager for liquor in the UK, added: "Our customers want to experience what makes Northern Ireland special when they are shopping with us and are keen to purchase locally produced products.

"The Copeland Distillery's impressive range delivers a fantastic sense of place with its iconic distillery located only 30 minutes away from the airport.