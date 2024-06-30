Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Co Antrim distillery has been named as having one of the top 10 tours that every whiskey lover should experience

A Co Antrim distillery has been named as having one of the top 10 tours that every whiskey lover should experience.

According to The Whisky Masters, an online whisky retailer, visiting the Bushmills Distillery Tour is one of the best ‘unforgettable’ whisky tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Number six in the list, Daniel Ufland from The Whisky Masters praised the world’s oldest licensed distillery adding ‘Bushmills offers a tour steeped in history and tradition’.

According to The Whisky Masters, an online whisky retailer, visiting the Bushmills Distillery Tour is one of the best ‘unforgettable’ whisky tours. Photo by Adam Jaime on Unsplash

The site explained: “Whisky (or whiskey depending on the region) tourism has seen a remarkable rise in popularity as enthusiasts seek to explore the heritage, craftsmanship, and distinct flavors that different distilleries offer.

“According to recent data, each month tens of thousands of people search online for whisk(e)y tours, while Scotch whisky visitor centers in Scotland received over 2 million tourists in 2022.

“Daniel Ufland from The Whisky Masters shares his expertise on the top 10 whisky tours that every whisky lover should experience. Each of these tours provide a unique glimpse into the world of whisky, from historical narratives and production processes to exclusive tastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From across the UK, to the United States, and even in Japan, travel to these whisky distilleries for an unforgettable experience.”

Daniel’s Top 10 whisky distillery tours around the world

1. The Scotch Whisky Experience, Edinburgh, Scotland

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, The Scotch Whisky Experience offers a comprehensive journey through Scotland’s whisky-making history. Highlights include a barrel ride, a tour of the world’s largest whisky collection, and a tutored tasting session.

Booking Information: Available online with various packages.

Tour Duration: 50 minutes to 3 hours.

Special Amenities: Interactive exhibits, whisky shop, and restaurant.

2. Glenfiddich Distillery Tour, Dufftown, Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in Dufftown, Scotland, the Glenfiddich Distillery, is one of the few remaining family-owned distilleries, providing a rich history and an intimate look at the whisky-making process. The tour includes visits to the mash house, still house, and warehouse, followed by a tasting of Glenfiddich’s renowned single malts.

Booking Information: Reservations required, available on their website.

Tour Duration: 1.5 to 3 hours.

Special Amenities: Visitor center, private tastings, and on-site restaurant.

3. Jameson Distillery Bow St. Tour, Dublin, Ireland

At the historic Jameson Distillery on Bow Street, visitors are treated to an engaging guided tour that covers the distillery's history and whiskey production process. The tour concludes with a comparative tasting of Jameson, Scotch, and American whiskies.

Booking Information: Tickets available online.

Tour Duration: 40 to 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Amenities: Bar, tasting sessions, and whiskey blending experience.

4. Laphroaig Distillery Tour, Islay, Scotland

Laphroaig Distillery, known for its peaty single malts, offers an immersive tour on the Isle of Islay. Guests explore the traditional malting floors, peat kilns, and distillation processes, capped off with a tasting session of their distinct whiskies.

Booking Information: Pre-booking recommended.

Tour Duration: 1.5 to 2 hours.

Special Amenities: Exclusive tastings, Friends of Laphroaig program.

5. Jack Daniel's Distillery Tour, Lynchburg, Tennessee, USA

Jack Daniel's Distillery in Lynchburg provides a deep dive into the making of Tennessee whiskey. The tour includes a look at the natural cave spring, charcoal mellowing process, and barrel aging, ending with a tasting of select Jack Daniel's expressions.

Booking Information: Tickets available online and on-site.

Tour Duration: 1 to 1.5 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Amenities: Historical sites, tasting bar, and gift shop.

6. Bushmills Distillery Tour, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

As the world’s oldest licensed distillery, Bushmills offers a tour steeped in history and tradition. Visitors can observe the copper pot stills and maturation warehouses, followed by a tasting of Bushmills’ range of whiskeys.

Booking Information: Advance booking recommended.

Tour Duration: 1 to 2 hours.

Special Amenities: Tasting bar, distillery shop.

7. Talisker Distillery Tour, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Talisker Distillery on the Isle of Skye provides a dramatic coastal backdrop for its tour. Guests are taken through the production areas and can enjoy a tutored tasting of Talisker’s maritime-influenced single malts.

Booking Information: Reservations required.

Tour Duration: 45 minutes to 1.5 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Amenities: Scenic views, tasting sessions, and shop.

8. Maker's Mark Distillery Tour, Loretto, Kentucky, USA

The Maker's Mark Distillery in Kentucky offers an iconic bourbon experience. The tour includes a look at the mash house, fermentation, and distillation areas, with an opportunity to hand-dip your own bottle in the signature red wax.

Booking Information: Tickets available online.

Tour Duration: 1 to 1.5 hours.

Special Amenities: Custom bottle dipping, tasting bar, and gift shop.

9. Glenmorangie Distillery Tour, Tain, Scotland

Glenmorangie Distillery, located in the Highlands, is renowned for its innovative approaches to whisky making. The tour covers the production process, including their towering stills, and ends with a tasting of their diverse whisky range.

Booking Information: Pre-booking recommended.

Tour Duration: 1 to 2 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Amenities: Exclusive tastings, visitor center, and shop.

10. Yamazaki Distillery Tour, Osaka, Japan

Yamazaki Distillery, Japan’s first and oldest malt whisky distillery, offers an insightful tour into Japanese whisky craftsmanship. Visitors can explore the production facilities and enjoy a tasting of Yamazaki’s award-winning whiskies.

Booking Information: Reservations required, often booked months in advance.

Tour Duration: 1.5 to 2 hours.

Special Amenities: Tasting sessions, historical exhibits, and shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel concludes, "Exploring the world of whisky through distillery tours offers a unique insight into the craftsmanship and heritage that each bottle embodies. At The Whisky Masters, we believe it's a journey that every whisky lover should experience at least once."