The strategic new partnership with Banfi Vintners will grow The Boatyard Distillery’s sales by 700% within six weeks across the US and increase global sales by 150% by the end of 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s The Boatyard Distillery has entered into a strategic new partnership with Banfi Vintners to become exclusive sales agent in the US for its flagship spirit double gin.

Banfi Vintners, the family-owned, luxury wine and spirits company, will now lead The Boatyard Distillery in an ambitious multi-state expansion beginning with 13 primary states, significantly growing case volume and brand awareness, before moving to full nationwide distribution. Partnering with Banfi Vintners will not only increase the brand’s presence in the on-trade sector of bars, restaurants and hospitality partners, but it also presents a huge retail opportunity for Boatyard with immediate access to all major US retail chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranked the number two trending gin brand in the world this year by Drinks International, and gin category champion at the esteemed Bartenders’ Brand Awards 2025, Boatyard has not only garnered the attention of the world’s foremost cocktail bars but also of the independent, hugely respected family-owned business, Banfi Vintners.

“This is a brand to be excited about,” explained Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and CEO of Banfi.

“Boatyard has created something truly special, and we have been particularly impressed by their early performance in the US market. In addition to producing exceptional gin, they are also an impressive team that brings extensive experience and skill to the table and it is with great pride that we welcome Boatyard to our Banfi family.”

Commenting on the exciting new distribution partnership for The Boatyard Distillery, founder Joe McGirr, said: “This is the perfect time for us to lean into Banfi’s expertise and I am thrilled to be working with such an inspiring leader as Cristina Mariani-May, and her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with significant global expansion comes news that Boatyard’s commercial director Declan McGurk will move into the role of managing director at The Boatyard Distillery. he is pictured with The Boatyard Distillery, founder Joe McGirr

"We would not be in this position today without the invaluable support of our distillery team and our investors. We are delighted to move into this expansive growth occasion for Boatyard where we will now see the investment that has been put into the brand returning itself through an important uptick in revenue.”

Along with significant global expansion comes news that Boatyard’s commercial director Declan McGurk will move into the role of managing director at The Boatyard Distillery.

“Declan has been instrumental when it comes to Boatyard launching in the United States,” continued McGirr. “Together with Michael Smoley, our first employee on the ground in the US, they carved out a highly original method of launching Boatyard in the right way — with a one bottle per state approach, building it in the hands of bartenders first.

"Day to day nothing changes for us though. We are still focused on making the best gin we possibly can, so if someone thinks of a martini, we want them to think of Boatyard. This new partnership in the US will help reinforce that vision and we are really excited to take Fermanagh on this journey with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his new role as managing director, Declan McGurk, added: “This is a game-changing move for The Boatyard Distillery. Banfi is a distribution partner that we trust, who we find really inspiring and, as we expand, we know we are expanding with them in the right way.