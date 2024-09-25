Northern Ireland distribution service reappoints Magherafelt mum as new chief financial officer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland distribution service SHS Group has announced the return of Bernie Orr as chief financial officer.
The new key appointment of the Magherafelt mum is aimed at driving the Group’s strategic initiatives and fostering further business growth.
With over 15 years of senior leadership experience, Bernie returns to SHS Group bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise from across a range of industries.
Having trained with PwC, Bernie was previously divisional financial controller for SHS Drinks and subsequently held finance roles at Morgan Stanley, Allen & Overy, Dale Farm and Genesis Bakery & Pasta King.
In her role as Group CFO, Bernie will oversee the financial strategy and operations of SHS Group, including the finance, finance shared service and IS functions.
She will work closely with the Group divisions to implement corporate strategies that maximise growth opportunities while ensuring robust financial governance.
Arthur Richmond, Group chief executive officer of SHS Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bernie back to SHS Group.
"Her extensive experience and deep understanding of our business will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation. Bernie’s leadership will be crucial in optimising our financial performance and ensuring sustainable growth across our divisions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.