Northern Ireland energy firm highlights solar efficiency during winter months with installation of solar panels at its Antrim head office
firmus energy network’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability is evident in the recent installation of solar panels at its Antrim head office.
Installed in partnership with B9 Energy – a business based in Larne that specialises in renewable energy innovation – the latest green project comprises 35 photovoltaic panels, with each one strategically positioned on the building’s roof to utilise renewable energy from the sun.
The addition of a BYD-made 10kW battery system also means power can be stored for future use, even when the offices are closed.
It is yet another example of how firmus energy networks are a forward-thinking business that have taken time to fully understand its climate impacts while creating and utilising a sustainable strategy.
On top of helping the environment and placing less of a reliance on fossil fuel energy, the panels’ computer system provides real-time monitoring, as well as information on the savings that are made – money that can be redirected to other parts of the local business.
In October the panels generated 88% of the offices’ electricity consumption and totalled 78% in November and 70% across December – three of the darkest months of the year.
Neil Gallagher, firmus energy networks’ sustainability and asset manager, explained: “This decision, which sees us embark on the latest stage of our sustainability journey, not only makes us more environmentally friendly, but also helps save money longer term.
“All of firmus energy network’s energy transition work is fully focused on adopting more sustainable, clean, and climate-friendly energy sources. As a well-known and leading Northern Ireland business, we are proud to play a prominent role in supporting the environment and doing our bit to reduce harmful carbon emissions.”
