Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland entrepreneur has launched her new business venture, CMP Creative, to coincide with International Women’s Day 2024.

Mum of two, Clare McPhillips from Holywood has opened the doors on the new a social media management and creativity hub, and hopes to inspire others female entrepreneurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the launch, Clare, said: “I’m excited and proud to launch my own business and it seemed fitting that in coincided with International Women’s Day!

"I’ve been inspired by many local female entrepreneurs and wanted to turn my passion for creativity and the digital world into a business.

“CMP Creative are delighted to have a number of incredible clients who represent the best of NI business. Whether you're launching a new venture or aiming to expand your digital footprint, we've got the passion, expertise, and solutions to make it happen.”