Northern Ireland entrepreneur launches new business venture on International Women’s Day
Northern Ireland entrepreneur has launched her new business venture, CMP Creative, to coincide with International Women’s Day 2024.
Mum of two, Clare McPhillips from Holywood has opened the doors on the new a social media management and creativity hub, and hopes to inspire others female entrepreneurs.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Clare, said: “I’m excited and proud to launch my own business and it seemed fitting that in coincided with International Women’s Day!
"I’ve been inspired by many local female entrepreneurs and wanted to turn my passion for creativity and the digital world into a business.
“CMP Creative are delighted to have a number of incredible clients who represent the best of NI business. Whether you're launching a new venture or aiming to expand your digital footprint, we've got the passion, expertise, and solutions to make it happen.”
With over 10 years experience in social media management and content creation, Clare added: “As a working mum with two young boys, I hope I can inspire other women on IWD24 to turn their passion into a business!”