Belfast found of Imvizar aims to put augmented reality storytelling into the hands of millions of creators and fuel the launch of AR tool Lureo

A Northern Ireland entrepreneur has raised over £1.2million to fuel the launch of new technology which has the power to put augmented reality (AR) storytelling into the hands of millions of worldwide creators.

Belfast-born Michael Guerin, CEO and founder of Imvizar, an Irish start-up firm, has raised the funds thanks to a significant investment from Delta Partners VC.

The capital injection will fuel the launch and expansion of Imvizar’s groundbreaking no-code AR creation tool, Lureo, and support the company’s plans to broaden its operations into the United States, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets.

Lureo represents a significant leap forward in the digital storytelling landscape. Traditionally, creating AR content has been a complex process, requiring specialised skills in coding and development.

Imvizar’s new technology disrupts this paradigm by offering an intuitive, user-friendly interface that allows anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to craft high-quality AR experiences. The tool is poised to empower a diverse range of creators, from filmmakers and educators to marketers and brand strategists, to bring their stories to life in augmented reality.

Michael explained: “Our mission is to make spatial storytelling as mainstream and accessible as possible.

“With Lureo, we’re breaking down the barriers to AR content creation, enabling anyone, anywhere, to produce immersive experiences. Just as the introduction of 4G and video streaming drove innovation and made content creation more accessible, Lureo will do the same for AR as we usher in a new era of spatial computing.

“We’re not just changing how stories are told, with Lureo, we are redefining the relationship between narrative, space, and audience engagement.

“The launch of Lureo and the expansion into the US market are key steps in our journey, positioning Imvizar as a driving force in the next wave of AR innovation.”

The investment includes continued support from prominent investors, Gareth Lambe, former Head of Meta (Ireland), Michael Dywer, founder of Pigsback and Nigel Byrne, former Group CTO of Ooredoo, as well as Enterprise Ireland.

The company has rapidly gained traction since founding in 2021, attracting high-profile clients such as Salesforce, Grant Thornton, and North Carolina State University.

Imvizar has been at the forefront of transforming real-world environments into immersive, interactive storytelling experiences, hosting over 80 AR experiences across eight countries. Now the highly innovative company has secured the support of one of Ireland’s leading VC investment companies.

Dermot Berkery, partner at Delta Partners VC, explained: “Delta Partners VC is thrilled to support Imvizar as they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the AR space.

“Lureo is an exciting innovation that offers a truly accessible platform, with the potential to transform how we create and engage with AR content. We believe in its enormous potential to open new avenues for creators and brands alike, and we’re excited to see how Imvizar will continue to evolve.”

Imvizar has successfully developed and launched a range of experiences that have captivated audiences across various sectors, including tourism, employee engagement, and sustainability.

These experiences have not only enhanced the way people interact with their surroundings but have also demonstrated the powerful potential of AR as a tool for storytelling and engagement.

One notable project includes the AR experience created for salesforce at their Dublin Tower, which integrated immersive storytelling into the workplace, enriching the experience for employees and visitors alike.