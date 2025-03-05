Mount Charles Group, a top 10 employer in Northern Ireland, launches Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme, further cementing its commitment to investing in its people

Northern Ireland family cater Mount Charles Group has launched its Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme, further cementing its commitment to investing in its people.

This initiative, part of Belfast company’s talent management and succession planning strategy, represents a significant £500,000 investment in the development of future leaders within the business.

The bespoke programme, recognised by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), is designed to nurture and develop Mount Charles team members, ensuring that the company’s strategic vision, values and purpose remain the foundation for growth and excellence.

The first cohort of 60 team members will embark on their new leadership journey in March 2025, becoming pioneers in shaping the next generation of future leaders within the organisation.

The Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme will provide participants with a structured path to leadership development, aligning personal growth with the business’ projected future needs. Participants will progress through multiple skill-building tiers – from mentoring level to bronze, silver, gold and platinum – with all stages fully sponsored and accredited through CMI.

The programme aims to enhance self-awareness, emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills, equipping participants with the tools required to lead effectively within the business.

Gavin Annon, chief strategy officer at Mount Charles Group, highlighted the company’s dedication to investing in its people: “At Mount Charles, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This significant investment into our Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme underscores our commitment to developing our team members and ensuring we have a strong leadership pipeline for the future.

“By equipping our people with the necessary leadership skills, we are strengthening our foundation for continued success and sustainability.”

The launch of the Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme comes hot on the heels of Mount Charles’ new strategy (2025-2030) announcement, which outlined an ambitious £10 million investment plan and the creation of an additional 2,000 jobs across the island of Ireland.

The company – which already employs over 3,000 people, making it a top 10 employer in Northern Ireland – anticipates increasing its headcount to around 5,000 as part of its ambitious strategy.

