Austins in Londonderry is a landmark listed building that occupies a prime location, but which has lain vacant for the last nine years

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced a grant of £1.2million for the purchase of the former ‘Austins’ department store in the heart of Londonderry’s historic city centre.

This significant grant award to the Inner City Trust recognises the strategic importance of this signature building and forms part of a wider initiative to address dereliction and vacancy across the city centre.

Marking the announcement of £1.2m from the Department for Communities for the redevelopment of the former Austins building in Londonderry, are Minister Gordon Lyons, Rev Robert Miller and Helen Quigley from the Inner City Trust

In the short term, the funding will ensure the Trust can complete the purchase and undertake immediate restoration works to secure the important built heritage of this key property and begin to advance the physical, social, and economic regeneration of the city. The Trust have already begun to engage with a range of public and private sector bodies regarding the potential future uses of the building.

Announcing the purchase of Austins, Minister Lyons, said: “I am pleased my Department has been able to fund the purchase of the ‘Austins’ building. The investment of £1.2million is the first step in the regeneration of this iconic building located at the heart of the Historic Conservation Area.

“This investment will have a transformative effect, not only on Austins, but will contribute to the regeneration of the wider city centre and underlines my commitment to delivering projects which regenerate our urban areas, develop stronger communities and support their continued growth. This is an exciting time for the city and the wider region and this project, along with several others which my Department are also supporting, contributes to these commitments.”

The Venerable Robert Miller, chairman of the Inner City Trust, hailed the announcement as a significant step forward in the rescue and revitalisation of one of the city’s most iconic buildings, continuing: “This investment is a testament to the power of partnership. I am deeply grateful to the Minister and his Department for their commitment to this key project, which aligns seamlessly with the Inner City Trust’s vision to drive the physical, social, and economic regeneration of the City Centre."

He added: “This restoration will not only breathe new life into an important historic building but will also strengthen the Department for Communities’ Public Realm Scheme and the transformative ambitions of the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s City Deal.