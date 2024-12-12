Northern Ireland family-owned vehicle retailer completes upgrade and expansion of SVRgo fleet to over 300 vehicles thanks to £800k investment
Shelbourne Motors, one of Northern Ireland's largest family-owned vehicle retailers, has announced the completion of an £800,000 investment in SVRgo - its cutting-edge vehicle rental brand.
This significant investment has enabled the upgrade and expansion of the SVRgo fleet to over 300 vehicles, meeting the growing demand from international tourism and business-to-business sectors across the island of Ireland.
SVRgo has also undergone a comprehensive rebrand, accompanied by the launch of a dedicated mobile app designed to streamline bookings and enhance the overall customer experience.
Operating from Shelbourne Motors’ award-winning multi-franchise sites in Portadown and Newry, as well as a vehicle collection point in Dublin, SVRgo employs 15 full-time and part-time staff and delivers tailored short- and long-term rental solutions.
With an extensive fleet of cars, vans, and minibuses, the vehicle rental company caters to a wide range of needs, from business travel and tourism to personal use and house moves.
Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors, said: "This £800k investment in SVRgo underlines our commitment to innovation and excellence, enabling us to provide tailored vehicle rental solutions that cater to the diverse needs of international tourists and business clients.
“With an expanded fleet and advanced booking technology, we are enhancing convenience, reliability, and service quality for customers across the island of Ireland.
“This marks an exciting new chapter for SVRgo, as we set new standards in the vehicle rental market and continue to meet the changing needs of our customers.”
Founded by the Ward Family in 1973, Shelbourne Motors is one of Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle retailers, renowned for its commitment to excellence.
With over 5,000 new and used cars sold annually, the business employs more than 160 highly skilled staff across its award-winning dealerships in Portadown and Newry.
Recognised as Dealer of the Year at the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, Shelbourne Motors represents a portfolio of world-class franchises, including Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia, Dacia, and MAXUS.
In addition to its cutting-edge vehicle rental brand, SVRgo, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services through Autoselect, its premium used car brand, and Fleet4U, its industry-leading contract hire and leasing division.
