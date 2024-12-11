A Coleraine optometrist is offering a unique and captivating service allowing people to see their eyes as a spec-tacular artistic image - iris photography.

Brian McKeown of John Laverty Optometrists in Coleraine is combining his expertise in eye care with his passion for photography to capture the intricate beauty of the human iris in a way that’s never been seen before in Northern Ireland.

Brian, who has worked as an optometrist for 20 years, came across this style of photography during a holiday to France. Fascinated by the striking details and the complexity of the iris, he decided to pursue this creative endeavor and spent the next six months learning the art of macro photography and image editing.

“I was really drawn to the idea that the iris is as unique as a fingerprint,” said Brian. “The colours, textures, and patterns are incredible – it's like looking into an entirely different world. I wanted to capture that and share it with others."

Armed with an SLR camera, new photography equipment, and a crash course in Photoshop, Brian began experimenting. He used his family, including his children, as subjects, perfecting his technique until he was confident in his ability to produce stunning, high-quality images. Last month, he officially launched his business Iris Photography NI from his optometry practice in Coleraine.

The process, which is quick and painless, involves magnifying the iris to reveal the fascinating details of its structure. While the photo-taking itself is relatively simple, the real artistry lies in the editing process. Brian meticulously removes reflections, eyelashes, and any tears to ensure the final image is a flawless representation of the eye’s beauty.

“The iris is more unique than a human fingerprint, and the level of detail you can see up close is mind-blowing,” he continued. “People are always amazed when they see the raw image – it’s like they’re seeing their eyes for the first time.”

Brian’s new service has already attracted interest from local businesses and families. Some couples have come in for portraits, while others are looking to create larger, team-based pieces. One local business is even considering using the photography as a team-building exercise.

"I think it’s a fun and meaningful way to engage people," Brian explained. "The question ‘Which iris belongs to you?’ can spark a lot of conversation."

Brian believes he is the first to bring this kind of iris photography to Northern Ireland, and he’s excited to see how his business will grow: “I’m passionate about eyes, and this just felt like a natural extension of the work I already do. I’m really grateful for the support I’ve received so far, and I look forward to seeing where this journey takes me.”

For more information or to book a session, Brian can be reached at 028 703 42624.

