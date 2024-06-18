Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McKenzies (NI) Ltd, a family led business with more than 50 years’ experience, has made the investment as part of their continued growth and sustainability plans

A Northern Ireland metal recycling company is set to reap the benefits of a multi-million-pound investment in new equipment that will enable it to process scrap metal and produce a highly sought after range of recycled metals for export across the globe.

Belfast’s McKenzies (NI) Ltd, a family led business with more than 50 years’ experience, has made the investment as part of their continued growth and sustainability plans.

Supported by Bank of Ireland UK, the latest investment in equipment, follows a strong 12 months for the company which has also recently acquired an established metal recycling business in Campsie, and further expanded its operations with the opening of a deep sea port in Waterford.

Northern Ireland recycling company set to see solid returns from equipment investment with support from Bank of Ireland. Pictured is Suzanna McKenzie, director of Business Services, McKenzies (NI) Ltd, Ciaran Lavery, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK and Sergio McKenzie Jnr, executive director, McKenzies (NI) Ltd

Sergio McKenzie Snr, MD, McKenzies (NI) Ltd, said: “Innovation and sustainability are key drivers of our business operation and ambition and we have made significant investment over the last 12 months in our operational bases to ensure we are located where our customers need us to be, helping to reduce the road miles they need to travel to transport their scrap metal.

“The introduction of the new recycling plant is game-changing for us and our customers as it will allow us to take scrap metal and process it into separate grades of metal producing a range of recycled metal products that are sought after both here and right across the globe. It will give us a strong competitive advantage locally as most metal recyclers export largely unprocessed material to producers in Europe, where we will be able to undertake metal processing and grading onsite and in turn provide a quick turnaround to global markets through our port side operational bases.

“A key enabler in our investment activity over the last 12 months has been the support received from Bank of Ireland UK. As well as their financial backing, Ciaran and the team have been on hand and ready to help us throughout each stage of our ambitious growth plans.”

Ciaran Lavery, senior business manager at Bank of Ireland UK, added: “The team at McKenzies (NI), led by Sergio Snr, are committed to transforming traditional metal recycling processes across the region and are seizing opportunities for sustainable growth.

"We are delighted to see the company expand their operations and service range, and we are pleased to support them with their current and future development plans.