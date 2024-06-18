Northern Ireland concrete product firm acquires historic sand and gravel supplier
Magherafelt firm Creagh Concrete Products Ltd has announced the acquisition of Norman Emerson Group (NEG), a leading independent, ready mix, sand and natural stone products company.
The acquisition of Norman Emerson Group, based in Craigavon, builds upon Creagh’s focus on expanding its business and follows the successful completion of £60m of Rapidres contracts in the UK high rise residential market.
Norman Emerson Group was founded in 1945 by Norman Emerson senior, who began processing sand from a field adjacent to his home in Ardmore.
Since then, the business has developed core competencies in the production and supply of materials and services.
Seamus McKeague, managing director at Creagh, said: “We are delighted to welcome Norman Emerson Group to the Creagh team as we continue to focus on expanding our solutions business’ geographic footprint.
“Norman Emerson Group has built up a huge amount of experience over the course of its history and has an outstanding delivery team. The combination of our businesses will significantly enhance our offering, while also strengthening our ready mix and aggregate capabilities across the Creagh group.”
George Emerson, managing director of Norman Emerson Group, added: “This is a significant milestone in our company’s history, and we are excited about the opportunities the transaction will bring to our customers and colleagues. We look forward to leveraging the strengths of Norman Emerson Group and Creagh together, to enhance our overall capabilities and provide an excellent service for our customers.
“Since we founded Norman Emerson Group in 1945, we have always focused on delivering the best customer service, supporting our people and growing our business, and Creagh is the perfect partner for us as we continue to deliver on these goals.”
