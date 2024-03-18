Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Nissan dealership in County Tyrone is entering a new era with the addition of a van centre to its premises.

The new facility at Pat Kirk Nissan, Omagh, will be the only such facility in Northern Ireland, and is being added after staff realised they were receiving an increasing number of enquiries about Nissan’s range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Andy Crawford, Nissan sales manager at Pat Kirk Ltd, said: ‘‘We are tremendously excited about the addition of our new van centre and we look forward to serving businesses in our local area, as well as further afield.

‘‘It has been added to our dealership as part of a recent showroom upgrade and we’re sure it will prove extremely popular. Its arrival marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us.’’

The Pat Kirk Nissan will ensure that an even larger range of customers will find what they’re looking for when they visit the showroom. For not only will Nissan’s range of passenger cars be available, but LCVs such as Townstar, Primastar and Interstar – ideal transport solutions for businesses – will be on display too.

The new centre is set to become an integral part of the overall business, which already offers customers new and used cars, Motability vehicles, parts and servicing.

A Nissan dealership in County Tyrone is entering an exciting new era, with the addition of a van centre to its premises. Pictured is Andrew Crawford, Pat Kirk Nissan sales manager with sales executives Shaun McNamee and Raymond Peters

