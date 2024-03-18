Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena has welcomed Valerie McLernon as its new centre manager.

The Ballymena native brings an extensive background in both retail and centre management spanning over 32 years, including centre manager of Cityside Retail and Leisure Park Belfast and retail operations manager at Junction One.

As an executive committee member of the Northern Ireland Regional Shopping Centres (NIRSC) and a recipient of numerous industry awards, including the 2022 Community Engagement Award and the 2023 Special Recognition Award, Valerie brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success.

She explained: "I am excited about the opportunity to manage Fairhill Shopping Centre, particularly with the exciting development of Primark and the Fairhill’s attractiveness to new tenants seeking a premier location. Collaborating with the ambitious owners, enthusiastic managing and letting agents, experienced colleagues, and established tenants presents a dynamic environment for growth and innovation.

"The variety of tenants and the familiar locality of Fairhill Shopping Centre provide an exciting backdrop for building relationships with both customers and the local community.”

Valerie is committed to enhancing the shopping experience for the centre’s tenants and customers: "My vision for Fairhill is to continue the aspirational work in establishing it as one of the premier shopping destinations in Northern Ireland. As part of the physical building is being reimaged, I aim to enhance the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere, creating an environment where our tenants are highly regarded, and our customers can expect quality, value and service to freely enjoy shopping and dining in safe and accessible surroundings. At the heart of our operations will be a customer-centric approach, ensuring that every decision we make prioritises the needs and satisfaction of our customers.

"Customers can look forward to an enhanced ambience throughout Fairhill Shopping Centre, reflecting our commitment to providing a pleasant and enjoyable

shopping destination. We will actively seek feedback from customers through various channels to continuously improve their experience. There is no room for complacency in securing a prized reputation for excellence in customer experience. Our goal will be to foster genuine connections with our customers and memorable experiences that set us apart."

Focused on strengthening the centre's ties with the local community, Valerie continued: "We will actively engage with the local community by participating in local groups such as Ballymena BID, fostering partnerships with local agencies and collaborating on initiatives that benefit the whole community. Through organised events, we will provide opportunities for local schools, businesses and residents to get involved and share ideas, strengthening our ties with the local community and ensuring that Fairhill Shopping Centre remains a valued asset."

Looking ahead, Valerie, added: "Sustainability will be a key focus, so enhancing current planning to implement initiatives such as recycling bins, increasing the number and speed of electric car charging points as well as looking at ways to reduce our environmental impact, will enjoy our own steadfast efforts.

"We aim to promote Fairhill Shopping Centre as a must-visit destination, attracting visitors from near and far, further contributing to the local economy.”

Concluding Ryan Walker, director, Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, welcomed Valerie: “We extend the warmest of welcomes to Valerie in her new role as centre manager. As owners, we are excited to work alongside Valerie as we continue to invest and implement our vision for Fairhill as a premier retail destination in Northern Ireland. With work commenced on the new landmark Primark store we are moving forward with confidence that Fairhill will play a significant part in bringing vibrancy back to retailing in Ballymena.