Cookstown’s McAleer & Rushe reveals five new senior management appointments aligned with the continuing growth and development of the business

Northern Ireland design and build contractors McAleer & Rushe has announced five new senior staff promotions, which is set to further strengthen the company’s senior management team.

As a family-owned business renowned for having an exemplary skillset, delivering best in class schemes for a range of clients, McAleer & Rushe continues to perform well with controlled growth pushing turnover to £491m in 2024, with 2025 turnover projected at £530m. The new senior management appointments are aligned with the continuing growth and development of the business.

With immediate effect, the following staff members have been promoted to the roles noted: Fiachra Woods, planning director, Sean McGrath, pre-construction commercial director, Ryan O’Neill, legal director, Justin McWilliams, surveying director and Connor Graham, purchasing director.

Commenting on these senior promotions, Eamonn Laverty, chief executive at McAleer & Rushe, said: “On behalf of Seamus McAleer and myself, together with our main board, we are very pleased to announce the new senior management team appointments and we congratulate each one of them.

“Their skillset will further add to the professionalism, expertise, dedication and leadership capabilities of the business to successfully deliver the exciting projects of our valued client base.”