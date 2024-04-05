Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland family-run hospitality business has made another significant addition to their growing hospitality portfolio with the opening of Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone.

The purchase by The Dormans Group comes just months after from their acquisition of the Plough Inn in Hillsborough.

The owners of Fiddlers Rest, one of the best-know families in the industry, bring a wealth of experience to Portglenone having operated a number of venues in the mid-Ulster area, including Dormans, Mary’s Bar, Tipsy Tap, Slims Healthy Kitchen (Magherafelt) and Secrets Nightclub.

Speaking at the opening of the refurbished Fiddlers Rest, Henry McGlone, said: “Following a substantial refurbishment investment, we are delighted to add Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone to our portfolio. A lot of hard work has gone in over the last six months to help us realise our vision for a venue which we believe has tremendous potential.

“Looking around today we are thrilled with the results of all that endeavour. Our vision was to transport locals and tourists back in time to the traditional ‘Irish Pub’ and are looking forward to welcoming past patrons as well as opening our door to new customers in this exciting new venture.”

The enhanced Fiddlers Rest venue is set over 7 000 sq. ft and offers four bars, gastro pub menu, private function rooms as well as facilities for live music events across the venue supported by 35 staff.

Just a few months on from their acquisition of the iconic Plough Inn Hillsborough, the Dormans Group has made another significant addition to their growing hospitality portfolio with the opening of Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone. Pictured during final preparations for the opening of the refurbished Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone are Aaron Laverty, venue manager, Ryan McGlone, commercial manager, Dormans Hospitality Group and Ciara Duggan, front of house staff

The acquisition of Fiddlers Rest is a significant addition the Dormans Group and provides a unique opportunity to develop a new concept and theme for the venue, according to commercial manager Ryan McGlone.

“The purchase and development of Fiddlers Rest is an important and welcome addition to our expanding NI business,” said Ryan.

“We have a very clear vision to establish Fiddlers Rest as the premier themed ‘Irish Pub’ in the region and beyond. Our entertainment, food & beverage as well as overall ambience will be reflective of this vision.

"We are confident that we can appeal to not only a regional audience but to tourists from wider afield who wish to sample an authentic ‘Irish Pub’ experience.

