Northern Ireland GetSetGo, the online car insurance brand by MCL InsureTech Ltd, has introduced a brand refreshment, unveiling a host of innovations aimed at revolutionising the insurance landscape.

The refinement of the brand brings a rejuvenated website and refreshed social assets, bolstered by the presence of renowned Irish rugby star, Rob Kearney, as its new brand ambassador.

At the core of GetSetGo’s recent evolution is rewards making it Ireland’s first and only insurance company to offer incentives and earn credit.

Coleraine-based insurer GetSetGo also proudly welcomes former rugby international Rob Kearney as its brand ambassador, unveiling a customer reward scheme with enticing financial incentives. Gary McClarty, managing director and founder of MCL InsureTech Ltd, is pictured with Rob Kearney

Gary McClarty, managing director and founder of MCL InsureTech Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to reintroduce GetSetGo with an innovative approach tailored to drivers aged 17 years and up, catering to both young drivers and seasoned motorists.

"GetSetGo acknowledges and rewards the loyalty of our customers. Our focus on potential savings aligns perfectly with the current financial climate, where clients stand to gain significant benefits. By reshaping the car insurance landscape with our rewards scheme, we aim to offer a respite from the conventional inflexibility of insurance costs. With this in mind we have introduced a new tagline, which we believe fits perfectly with our enhanced offering; Game-changing insurance that’s faster, better, easier.”

McClarty added: "We are equally excited to welcome Rob Kearney as our brand ambassador. His remarkable achievements in rugby mirror our aspiration to be transformative within the insurance sector.”

