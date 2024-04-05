Terex Ballymoney £9.5million expansion plans to create 60 new jobs
Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have accepted plans to extend a steel fabrication factory site close to Ballymoney, representing a £9.5million investment and creating 60 new jobs.
Members voted in favour of alterations to the Terex factory, on Frosses Road, at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.
Plans include “extension of an existing industrial building for the assembly of material handling equipment, including installation of new replacement paint line system and associated extension of the service yard, canteen and new car park, comprising 60 spaces and associated works”.
A council officer said the extension would provide “new areas for assembly, blasting and painting of the heavy machinery manufactured”.
The officer added: “The site is located within the open countryside, outside the settlement development limit of Ballymoney.
“The site, formerly operating as JMF Engineering, has planning history extending back to the mid 1990’s, and the large workshop was approved in 2007, so the use of heavy manufacturing is long-established on the site.
“The extension is mainly to the front of the site, to the Frosses Road side.
“This is considered acceptable given the backdrop of large, existing buildings and the offer of betterment by the instatement of hedge-planting along the Northern critical boundary.
“It has been demonstrated, through various consultations, that the proposal will not harm the amenities of nearby residents, and noise will be limited by an acoustic barrier around the car park.
“The proposal will increase the number of employees on this site by 60, bringing the total number to 320, and represents an investment of £9.5 million.”
A spokesperson said the application was “very important for Terex and its existence in Ballymoney”.
They concluded: “Since acquiring the site, they have continued to reinvest in the facilities here, improving the equipment and the plant. This is an addition that process, resulting in a significant investment.”