Northern Ireland’s McKeever Hotel Group has revealed plans to make ‘significant investments’ in 2024 including spending £320,000 on its Corr's Corner property, to sustain its future growth.

Celebrating 30 years of ownership of the Newtownabbey hotel, the announcement comes as part of a strategic three-year plan by the Antrim-based hospitality business which includes the growth of its operation on an all-island basis and across its existing hotels in Northern Ireland and Donegal.

Plans for Corr's Corner include the upgrade of its event/function space and boosting sustainability through the installation of solar panelling.

As chair of the group, Eugene McKeever MBE, has a strong personal connection to the hotel, dating back to the 1960s when, aged 12, he washed dishes in its busy kitchen. He progressed through the ranks to become head chef, and in 1993 bought the venue from its then owner, John Corr.

Over subsequent years the McKeever’s developed Corr’s Corner to hotel status through the addition of 68 bedrooms. Today it employs a team of 79 staff, over a third of whom have worked there for over 20 years, with four having been there for the full 30 years.

Eugene said: “We recently announced our new strategic direction for the McKeever Group, which included investment across our business and our people. We’re very proud of Corr’s Corner and can confirm that it is central to our future growth plans.

McKeever Hotel Group is celebrating 30 years of ownership of Corr’s Corner with £320k investment. Pictured are Gurbachan Singh Dogra, Eddie McKeever, Martin Toner, Bridgene Keeley, Pradeep Kumar, Dermott Corbett, Jonny Bailie, Lynn Wells, Leslie Booth, Valerie McGowan, Eugene and Catherine McKeever

“Corr’s Corner has been here a lot longer than the McKeevers and over time it has earned its reputation as a community hub – serving local customers with a warm welcome, great food and a genuine sense of ‘family’. We will always maintain that ‘local’ focus, but our customer base has expanded, as has their needs, enabling us to upgrade our events and conference spaces and to make the facility much more sustainable in terms of our energy usage.”

From its origins as a roadside pub in 1919, a core strength of Corr’s Corner has been the quality of its food and beverage offering, marked by the 170,000 meals it serves each year. 97% of its suppliers are locally based and as part of the McKeever Group’s commitment to sustainability, 0% of waste is sent to landfill.

It was also the first hotel in Northern Ireland to tackle the issue of catering for guests with serious food intolerances, hosting the inaugural allergy Northern Ireland annual dinner in 2010. This enabled over 100 people who were totally allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, egg, dairy, wheat and gluten, to dine out with friends and families for the first time in years.

Jonny Bailie, general manager of Corr’s Corner, added: “Corr’s Corner is a very important part of our family run business, and everyone on our team is treated as if they are an extension of the McKeever family, with the same levels of respect and care. It’s part of our ‘We do more’ culture, and it’s also been the driving force behind our 30th milestone.

