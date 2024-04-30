Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland family-run paving and building products manufacturer AG has made a series of substantial investments totalling over £5.4 million to enhance its manufacturing facilities.

The latest upgrades, exceeding £400,000 will boost production efficiency to help meet soaring demand for AG’s hard landscaping and building products while simultaneously reducing the company’s environmental footprint.

Focused on modernising its factories, equipment, and technology with the construction of a new £3 million factory and £2 million wash plant revamp, the firm has announced their latest improvements which include the installation of two state-of-the-art crushers.

Integral to both the production and quality of AG’s market leading products, the inclusion of crushers in its manufacturing process enables the company to harness locally sourced materials from both its Pomeroy plant and on-site quarry in Fivemiletown, ensuring a reliable, sustainable supply chain.

In alignment with AG’s environmental commitment, which includes its Climate Action Pledge to decrease Scope 1 and 2 emissions by a minimum of 30% by 2030, the new crushers will optimise aggregate production across the company whilst reducing energy consumption.

The cutting-edge machinery will match the output of its predecessors whilst consolidating the crushing circuits at the company’s Fivemiletown and Pomeroy sites, yielding significant carbon emission savings for AG.

In addition, AG has introduced new product moulds, upgraded packaging machinery and new wrapping processes to improve performance efficiency and mitigate the company’s carbon impact across their four sites.

Stephen Acheson, chief executive officer, explained: “At AG, we are committed to delivering superior products while prioritising sustainability and innovation. Our latest investments underscore our proactive approach to create products that make construction better, faster and safer.

"By modernising our machinery infrastructure and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we are poised to meet the soaring demand the business is experiencing across commercial and domestic markets, while championing sustainable practices.”