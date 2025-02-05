Record entries for 2025 Women in Business Awards as finalists announced

The 2025 Women in Business Awards shortlist has been unveiled following another record year for Northern Ireland entries.

The gala awards evening, sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business and hosted by Pamela Ballantine, is taking place on Thursday, March 13 at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

2025 marks the 13th year of the prestigious Women in Business Awards which recognise, reward and celebrate the outstanding achievements and positive impact of women business leaders from all sectors and industries across Northern Ireland.

Announcing this year’s finalists, Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson, said: “For the third consecutive year, we are thrilled to confirm a record number of entries for the Women in Business Awards.

“Our showcase awards ceremony has become a prestigious platform to uncover, share and amplify those women making a positive impact on NI’s business community day in, day out. Indeed, the exceptional high standards left the judging panel with the difficult task of whittling down this list of fantastic finalists, each of whom are deserving of special recognition. The Women in Business team is proud to platform these trailblazers and game-changers for their active contribution and impact on the local economy and wider society.”

“Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we very much look forward to celebrating your achievements on 13th March.”

Women in Business announced the finalists for its 2025 Awards ceremony, taking place March 13 at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel. Pictured are Michelle Lestas (Women in Business ambassador) Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson, Stephen McCully (The WiB Group Board member), Sinead Carville (FinTrU), Nial Borthistle (Glandore), Claire Aiken (managing director of AIKEN) and vice chair of The WiB Group Anne Clydesdale

The seven-strong judging panel was chaired by Lorraine Acheson and comprised Sinead Carville (FinTrU), Anne Clydesdale (vice chair of The WiB Group), Stephen McCully (The WiB Group Board member), Nial Borthistle (Glandore), Michelle Lestas (Women in Business ambassador) along with Claire Aiken, managing director of AIKEN.

The following shortlist was confirmed:

Award for Advancing Diversity in the Workplace sponsored by Queen’s Business School

A&O Shearman

Cara Marks - Hays Recruitment

Clare Nixon - Adepta Partners

Paula Campbell - Northern Ireland Screen

Shera McAloran - Karri Kitchen Ltd

Award for Best Customer Service (Corporate) sponsored by Fibrus

Caroline Rowan - Musgrave NI

Emily Hunter - SciLeads

Kathy McCune - AIB

Megan Armstrong - Mount Charles Group

Award for Best Customer Service (Small Business) sponsored by Fibrus

Eileen Taylor - Unleashed Dog Adventure Park

Judith Winters - Hullabaloo Day Nursery

Lisa McCloskey - The Lady Accountant

Shauneen McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans LTD

Award for Outstanding Innovation (Corporate) sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Andrea Clarke - Allstate Northern Ireland

Rosemary Josekutty Thomas - Version 1

Stephanie Brooks - Foods Connected

Award for Outstanding Innovation (Small Business) sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Alison McFadden - Continu

Becca Hume - Inclutech

Nakisa Towfighi - Well4U

Award for Best Green Business sponsored by NIE Networks

Caitlin McCracken - Caitlin McCracken Art

Fiona O'Neill - Regency Carpet Manufacturing

Roisin McCann - Marshall McCann Architects

Award for Outstanding Apprentice sponsored by Graham

Cassie McArthur - NIE Networks

Emma McAllister - Thales

Emma White - Liberty IT

Kaitlyn McCaw - Cleaver Fulton Rankin

Lauren Shannon - SciLeads

Rebekah Humphrey - Frontline UK

Award for Best in Professional Services (Corporate)

Amy Lowry - Alchemy Technology Services

Florence Smyth - Cleaver Fulton Rankin

Jordon Monteith - Mount Charles Group

Louise Kelly - Grant Thornton

Susan Hayman - Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development

Award for Best in Professional Services (Small Business)

Angela Hunter - HMK Property

Ciara Brolly - Wilson Nesbitt

Louise O'Hare - Corry & O’Hare Vets

Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety

Mairead McCaffery - Clarity Scanning Clinic

Tanya Martin - IQ&Co

Award for Best Small Business sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt

Grace Smith - Forge Female Fitness Ltd

Karen Weir - Belfast Bow Company

Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety Ltd

Natasha Swan - Natasha Swan Ceramics

Sylvia Darragh - Natural Salt Therapy

Tanya Martin - IQ&Co

Award for Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by STATSports

Aisling McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans LTD

Carla Brogan - PropertyPal

Jackie Kirk - Frozzys Ltd

Maeve Hawkins - Amber Marketing

Olga Lynch - The Transfer Tutor

Award for Outstanding Management and Leadership sponsored by IQ&Co.

Alwyn Craig - Reward

Collete McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans

Edwina Flynn - Wood Innovations Ltd

Ellen Dickson - Telefónica Tech

Grainne Rogers - PwC

Laura Haldane - SciLeads

Award for Best New Start Up sponsored by Clarke & Co.

Chloe Baker - Bespoke Staging NI

Clare Nixon - Adepta Partners

Kristina King and Pauline Timoney - RoutineRoo Ltd

Naomh McElhatton - Dara & Co

Sarah McKegney - Percy & Pop

Wendy Lavery - Agri-Temps NI Ltd

Award for Outstanding Mentor sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC

Christine White - Diversity Mark

Clare Morris - McAdam Design

Lisa O'Neill - NIE Networks

Samantha Connolly - Kainos

Award for Excellence in IT (Corporate)

Cara Lyttle - EOS IT Solutions

Helen Carmichael - PwC

Lorraine Harrison - GRAHAM

Rosemary Josekutty Thomas - Version 1

Award for Excellence in IT (Small Business)

Adele Summers - Wilson Nesbitt

Diana Thompson - Inclutech

Kathryn Donnelly - ClickClick Video Marketing

Award for Young Business Woman of the Year sponsored by Allstate

Kateryna Kozlova - Datactics

Katie Willoughby - OpenData

Lauren Toal - Lauren Toal Brand & Marketing

Martha Garbe - Basalt Distillery

Ruchira Rangaprasad - Balantra

In advance of the Awards evening, all finalists will attend their own finalists’ lunch at the Galgorm Hotel, where they’ll hear from last year’s outstanding Woman in Business Vicky Davies, CEO of Danske Bank and 2024 Business Woman of the Year.

They also join the Women in Business Awards Finalist Alumnae of over 300 women which offers them the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded businesswomen, enhancing both personal and professional development.

Sponsors and partners of the 2025 Women in Business Awards include title sponsor Virgin Media O2 Business and digital partner The Digg Podcast, along with category sponsors Allstate, Belfast Harbour, Clarke and Co., Coca-Cola HBC, Creagh Concrete, Fibrus, Graham, Go Succeed, NIE Networks, IQ&Co., STATSports, Queen’s Business School, and Wilson Nesbitt.

2025’s ceremony will take place on Thursday 13th March at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, and guests are encouraged to book their tickets now to avoid disappointment.