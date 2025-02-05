Northern Ireland finalists revealed as 2025 Women in Business Awards see record number of entries
The 2025 Women in Business Awards shortlist has been unveiled following another record year for Northern Ireland entries.
The gala awards evening, sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business and hosted by Pamela Ballantine, is taking place on Thursday, March 13 at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.
2025 marks the 13th year of the prestigious Women in Business Awards which recognise, reward and celebrate the outstanding achievements and positive impact of women business leaders from all sectors and industries across Northern Ireland.
Announcing this year’s finalists, Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson, said: “For the third consecutive year, we are thrilled to confirm a record number of entries for the Women in Business Awards.
“Our showcase awards ceremony has become a prestigious platform to uncover, share and amplify those women making a positive impact on NI’s business community day in, day out. Indeed, the exceptional high standards left the judging panel with the difficult task of whittling down this list of fantastic finalists, each of whom are deserving of special recognition. The Women in Business team is proud to platform these trailblazers and game-changers for their active contribution and impact on the local economy and wider society.”
“Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we very much look forward to celebrating your achievements on 13th March.”
The seven-strong judging panel was chaired by Lorraine Acheson and comprised Sinead Carville (FinTrU), Anne Clydesdale (vice chair of The WiB Group), Stephen McCully (The WiB Group Board member), Nial Borthistle (Glandore), Michelle Lestas (Women in Business ambassador) along with Claire Aiken, managing director of AIKEN.
The following shortlist was confirmed:
Award for Advancing Diversity in the Workplace sponsored by Queen’s Business School
A&O Shearman
Cara Marks - Hays Recruitment
Clare Nixon - Adepta Partners
Paula Campbell - Northern Ireland Screen
Shera McAloran - Karri Kitchen Ltd
Award for Best Customer Service (Corporate) sponsored by Fibrus
Caroline Rowan - Musgrave NI
Emily Hunter - SciLeads
Kathy McCune - AIB
Megan Armstrong - Mount Charles Group
Award for Best Customer Service (Small Business) sponsored by Fibrus
Eileen Taylor - Unleashed Dog Adventure Park
Judith Winters - Hullabaloo Day Nursery
Lisa McCloskey - The Lady Accountant
Shauneen McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans LTD
Award for Outstanding Innovation (Corporate) sponsored by Belfast Harbour
Andrea Clarke - Allstate Northern Ireland
Rosemary Josekutty Thomas - Version 1
Stephanie Brooks - Foods Connected
Award for Outstanding Innovation (Small Business) sponsored by Belfast Harbour
Alison McFadden - Continu
Becca Hume - Inclutech
Nakisa Towfighi - Well4U
Award for Best Green Business sponsored by NIE Networks
Caitlin McCracken - Caitlin McCracken Art
Fiona O'Neill - Regency Carpet Manufacturing
Roisin McCann - Marshall McCann Architects
Award for Outstanding Apprentice sponsored by Graham
Cassie McArthur - NIE Networks
Emma McAllister - Thales
Emma White - Liberty IT
Kaitlyn McCaw - Cleaver Fulton Rankin
Lauren Shannon - SciLeads
Rebekah Humphrey - Frontline UK
Award for Best in Professional Services (Corporate)
Amy Lowry - Alchemy Technology Services
Florence Smyth - Cleaver Fulton Rankin
Jordon Monteith - Mount Charles Group
Louise Kelly - Grant Thornton
Susan Hayman - Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development
Award for Best in Professional Services (Small Business)
Angela Hunter - HMK Property
Ciara Brolly - Wilson Nesbitt
Louise O'Hare - Corry & O’Hare Vets
Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety
Mairead McCaffery - Clarity Scanning Clinic
Tanya Martin - IQ&Co
Award for Best Small Business sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt
Grace Smith - Forge Female Fitness Ltd
Karen Weir - Belfast Bow Company
Mabel Higgins - MH Fire Safety Ltd
Natasha Swan - Natasha Swan Ceramics
Sylvia Darragh - Natural Salt Therapy
Tanya Martin - IQ&Co
Award for Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by STATSports
Aisling McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans LTD
Carla Brogan - PropertyPal
Jackie Kirk - Frozzys Ltd
Maeve Hawkins - Amber Marketing
Olga Lynch - The Transfer Tutor
Award for Outstanding Management and Leadership sponsored by IQ&Co.
Alwyn Craig - Reward
Collete McNicholl - McNicholl Caravans
Edwina Flynn - Wood Innovations Ltd
Ellen Dickson - Telefónica Tech
Grainne Rogers - PwC
Laura Haldane - SciLeads
Award for Best New Start Up sponsored by Clarke & Co.
Chloe Baker - Bespoke Staging NI
Clare Nixon - Adepta Partners
Kristina King and Pauline Timoney - RoutineRoo Ltd
Naomh McElhatton - Dara & Co
Sarah McKegney - Percy & Pop
Wendy Lavery - Agri-Temps NI Ltd
Award for Outstanding Mentor sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
Christine White - Diversity Mark
Clare Morris - McAdam Design
Lisa O'Neill - NIE Networks
Samantha Connolly - Kainos
Award for Excellence in IT (Corporate)
Cara Lyttle - EOS IT Solutions
Helen Carmichael - PwC
Lorraine Harrison - GRAHAM
Rosemary Josekutty Thomas - Version 1
Award for Excellence in IT (Small Business)
Adele Summers - Wilson Nesbitt
Diana Thompson - Inclutech
Kathryn Donnelly - ClickClick Video Marketing
Award for Young Business Woman of the Year sponsored by Allstate
Kateryna Kozlova - Datactics
Katie Willoughby - OpenData
Lauren Toal - Lauren Toal Brand & Marketing
Martha Garbe - Basalt Distillery
Ruchira Rangaprasad - Balantra
In advance of the Awards evening, all finalists will attend their own finalists’ lunch at the Galgorm Hotel, where they’ll hear from last year’s outstanding Woman in Business Vicky Davies, CEO of Danske Bank and 2024 Business Woman of the Year.
They also join the Women in Business Awards Finalist Alumnae of over 300 women which offers them the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded businesswomen, enhancing both personal and professional development.
Sponsors and partners of the 2025 Women in Business Awards include title sponsor Virgin Media O2 Business and digital partner The Digg Podcast, along with category sponsors Allstate, Belfast Harbour, Clarke and Co., Coca-Cola HBC, Creagh Concrete, Fibrus, Graham, Go Succeed, NIE Networks, IQ&Co., STATSports, Queen’s Business School, and Wilson Nesbitt.
2025’s ceremony will take place on Thursday 13th March at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, and guests are encouraged to book their tickets now to avoid disappointment.
For a full list of award categories, entry forms, and to book a ticket for March’s event, visit here.