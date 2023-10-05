Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Financial services consultancy firm, fscom has achieved three major industry accolades at the Compliance Register Platinum Awards in London.

The Belfast-based company, which specialises in GRC solutions for financial services institutions across the UK and Ireland and has virtual offices in London and Dublin, was named Best Consultancy Firm at a London ceremony.

Heather O’Gorman, associate director at fscom, achieved the Compliance Rising Star award, while Azariah Nukajam, fscom’s head of investments, was named Best Compliance Consultant.

Belfast financial services consultancy firm fscom wins big at Compliance Register Platinum Awards in London. Pictured are fscom managing director Jamie Cooke, senior compliance associate Andrew Johnston, associate director Azariah Nukajam, associate director Heather O’Gorman and director Alison Donnelly with the awards

Judged by the Academy of Compliance Excellence, the Compliance Register Platinum Awards celebrate the achievements of firms and individuals who demonstrate exemplary service to compliance and regulation.

Now in their 20th year, the awards are based on client nominations and are voted by industry, with fierce competition across the UK and Irish financial services and compliance consultancy landscapes.

The recognition continues fscom’s success after director Alison Donnelly was named ‘Fintech/Payments Leader of the Year’ by the European Women in Payments Network in December 2022. The company was also named Best Consultancy for Regulatory Compliance at the Compliance Register Platinum Awards (2022 and 2019), and Boutique Consultancy Firm of the Year (2021 and 2020) at the Global Advisory Experts Annual Awards.

fscom associate director Azariah Nukajam, said: “It was an honour to pick up the Best Compliance Consultant award last week. These awards are particularly important to us as they are client nominated, and I am thrilled to be recognised alongside some exceptional companies and consultants. Thank you to my clients, colleagues and peers across the industry for their continued support and congratulations to Heather and the wider fscom team.”

fscom managing director Jamie Cooke, explained: “We are delighted to have secured three prestigious awards at the Compliance Register Platinum Awards in London and I am thrilled to see Azariah and Heather’s work recognised by industry.