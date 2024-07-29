Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Valued at £31million, Co Down’s Graham worked in partnership on the Reardon Court extra care housing scheme in Enfield

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has completed work on the £31million Reardon Court extra care housing scheme in Enfield, London.

Reardon Court, which was awarded through the Procure Partnerships Framework, is poised to redefine independent living for residents aged 55 and older who may require extra care and support.Led by Enfield Council, the housing scheme comprises 64 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats, all meticulously designed to ensure accessibility and comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham, Co Down, said: “Reardon Court will provide independence, safety, and comfort for residents for years to come.

"This project underscores the importance of meeting the evolving needs of an ageing population who require extra support and care. With its thoughtful design, comprehensive care services and commitment to fostering a sense of community, Reardon Court sets a new standard for independent living in later years.”

Leading multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard has collaborated closely with Graham and Enfield Council on the scheme, delivering architecture, landscape architecture, project management, contract administration, clerk, technical advisory, M&E, sustainability and energy, and civil and structural engineering services.

John Clarke, director at Pick Everard, explained: “This has been a rewarding project, focusing on a specialist area of residential living that draws on our vast experience in delivering affordable and high-quality care environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland firm Graham has completed work on the Reardon Court extra care housing scheme in Enfield, London. Credit Miru Visuals

“The different elements of the scheme come together to create a mini community within Enfield where residents can enjoy a varied offering of active social and wellbeing opportunities, aided by an inclusive and disability conscious design. Each flat benefits from an outward facing balcony, with those on the ground floor having access to a garden space to really enhance a sense of independence that is present throughout the scheme.

“We now look forward to seeing residents and staff make use of this fantastic new space, which will positively impact generations to come.”

As well as maximising housing opportunities, the scheme has also incorporated a green design philosophy, with more than 100 solar photovoltaic panels installed on the roof, alongside sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) to help with rainwater management.

Northern Ireland firm Graham has completed work on the Reardon Court extra care housing scheme in Enfield, London. Pictured is Pat O’Hare, regional director at Graham. Credit Miru Visuals

Social value was a key part of the project, with careers talks held at nearby schools and material suppliers chosen in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Witterick, key account manager at Procure Partnerships Framework, added: “We are delighted to have supported Enfield Council in the procurement of this project. Reardon Court will nurture independence and provide the residents with comfort, community, and expert care.

"The considered design choices on this project, coupled with the expert construction delivery by Graham has set a new precedent for extra care facilities across the UK.”

Reardon Court:

Northern Ireland firm Graham has completed work on the Reardon Court extra care housing scheme in Enfield, London. Credit Miru Visuals

Each residence is thoughtfully constructed with dual aspects, offering scenic views and natural light. The design adheres to the Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation (HAPPI) principles, prioritising resident wellbeing by maximising views into a central courtyard and surrounding parkland.

At the heart of Reardon Court is a vibrant communal space, fostering social interaction and community engagement. Residents have access to 24-hour onsite care, ensuring peace of mind and comprehensive support whenever needed. The central courtyard is a haven for sensory experiences, complemented by walking routes and allotments that promote an active lifestyle and connection to nature.