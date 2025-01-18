Northern Ireland firm completes refurbishment of university’s new city campus in England
Northern Ireland firm Graham Interior Fit-Out has completed the refurbishment of Leeds Trinity University's new City Campus at 1 Trevelyan Square, Leeds.
The County Down-headquartered business enhanced its facilities to accommodate a growing student population and creating state-of-the-art learning environments that foster career-focused education and collaboration with key industry partners.
Located in the heart of Leeds, the City Campus complements Leeds Trinity University’s main campus in Horsforth. This new facility demonstrates the University’s commitment to delivering transformative and applied learning experiences while supporting inclusive growth in the Leeds City Region.
James Shannon, Graham Interior Fit-Out project manager, said: “It has been a privilege to work on the new City Campus for Leeds Trinity University, a space that has been thoughtfully designed to provide students with supportive, modern, and inspiring learning environments.
"From specialist facilities that replicate real-world professional settings to collaborative teaching spaces that promote active engagement and curiosity, the project reflects the University's commitment to deliver career-focused education opportunities.”
Professor Charles Egbu, vice-chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, added: “We are very proud that our City Campus provides a new space for people to come together to deliver applied and transformative learning and development opportunities; to connect deeply to support the Leeds agenda to deliver inclusive growth which benefits all communities; and to collaborative to problem-solve, address societal issues and create impact. As an Anchor institution, we are excited about the enhanced contribution we will make in the Leeds City Region.”
