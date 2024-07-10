Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Belfast logistics facility in strategically important location enhances service offerings after Green Field Marketing doubled its turnover in the last three years

Northern Ireland firm Green Field Marketing Solutions has acquired a 12,000 sq ft warehouse in Belfast following an investment of £200,000.

The warehouse facility, which has space for over 600 pallets, will allow the specialist outsourced sales and merchandising company to provide a unique solution for brands, POS and retail installation companies wanting the most efficient field marketing implementation across GB and the Island of Ireland.

The specialist outsourced sales and merchandising company offers a ‘white glove’ service for companies using its warehouse facility for point of sale, retail premia, retail furniture and equipment.

Russell Johnston, managing director, Green Field Marketing

Russell Johnston, managing director, Green Field Marketing, explained: “We have the ability to store, distribute and implement point of sale and retail display throughout the UK and Ireland. We know the importance of treating POS with ‘white gloves’ as it’s a key part of the consumer journey and ultimately influences buying decisions in favour of our client partnerships. We offer a fulfilment service for both our own field teams and our clients as well as a secure storage area for high value items.

“The warehouse includes a merchandising and implementation training area to ensure that our clients’ point of sale, or whatever they have entrusted us with, can be activated in store to an exacting standard. Being able to show our teams first-hand how a product or point of sale should look on the shelf, in store, is hugely beneficial to our partners and increases the chances of reaching consumers in the way brands intended.

“Due to the strength of our infrastructure and presence in three key regions, we give companies the chance to be more agile when responding to the needs of an ever-changing marketplace. Northern Ireland stands out as a strategic hub for FMCG businesses seeking their ideal outsourced field marketing partner for UK and Ireland operations, while providing substantial cost savings.”

Neil Gill from Green Field Marketing takes a colleague through a planogram in the training centre

A study conducted by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce revealed that companies storing goods in NI experience a 20% reduction in transit times and associated costs when transporting goods to GB and Ireland compared to traditional cross-border routes. which resulted in an average annual saving of £1.8 million for participating businesses.

Russell continued: “Northern Ireland is now an important location for businesses looking to streamline their field marketing supply chains. This is particularly important for companies involved in FMCG as this fast-moving sector waits for no one. We are finding that organisations are looking for cost effective ways of distributing and ultimately implementing their POS and as we offer this service, plus unfettered access to the UK, Ireland, and European markets, Northern Ireland has emerged as a key hub.”

Paul McDade, Green Field Marketing, warehouse manager

Green Field Marketing, which doubled its turnover in the last three years, has made itself an attractive consideration for companies working in the FMCG space.

Russell explained: “It’s also worth noting that Infrastructure Development Northern Ireland (IDNI) found that businesses benefited from a 30% reduction in overall transportation costs due to NIs efficient ports, road networks, and proximity to major airports. It was revealed that this led to an average annual saving of £3 million for participating companies. With those kinds of results, and our commitment to increasing the visibility, sales and profits of our retail partners, we are a very attractive option for numerous companies.”

Green Field Marketing works with companies like KP Snacks, Boost Drinks and Royal Canin, to name a few.