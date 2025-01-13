Northern Ireland firm invests in made-to-measure blinds and curtains business and enters new partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn-based Mzuri Group - better known as Decora – is backed by growth capital investor BGF

Northern Ireland’s The Mzuri Group, a leader in the window coverings industry, has expanded its company portfolio with an investment and partnership with illumin8, a specialist in the manufacture and global supply of made-to-measure window blinds and curtains.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the Lisburn-based firm’s growth plan, strengthening its product portfolio for existing customers to include soft furnishings and expanding its reach to a wider customer base.

Delivering to the trade and online retailers, illumin8’s expertise in fabrics, digital printing, bespoke manufacturing and routes to market align seamlessly with Mzuri’s commitment to excellence and growth.

Pictured is Alistair Speer, Mzuri Group, Muthukumar Thiyagarajan, Illumin8, Mohammed Heangora, Illumin8, John Davison, Mzuri Group and Shakil Heangora, Illumin8

John Davison, chairman of the Mzuri Group, said: “illumin8 is a well-known and highly respected business particularly in the area of soft furnishings, which will complement our existing portfolio and expand our reach into new geographical regions.

"We are pleased to welcome Shakil, Moe & Kumar and their team to the Mzuri Group and look forward to delivering industry-leading products and service together with them.”

Originally established as a family business almost 50 years ago, by the founder Harun Heangora in Leicester, illumin8 began selling furnishing fabrics and net curtains to the local community.

Progressing to made-to-measure manufacture gave the company a unique service offer, that grew into successfully setting up their first factory in the UK and then further facilities in UAE and now also India.

This second-generation business is now renowned as experts in the window decoration industry; innovating, manufacturing and distributing a wide portfolio of window solutions globally. It employs more than 230 people across the group.

Through this investment and partnership, illumin8 will benefit from the Mzuri Group’s extensive resources, and ultimately maintain Mzuri’s position as a key player in the window coverings sector.

Shakil Heangora, Illumin8 Group CEO, added: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with the Mzuri Group. This alliance, supported by a significant investment, will help illumin8 reach a wider customer base both across the group and internationally. Our strategically located production facilities both in UAE and India will serve as a platform to expand our joint efforts into the worldwide soft furnishings arena.”

Together, the Mzuri Group and illumin8 will drive new and exciting developments for the benefit of customers and stakeholders alike.