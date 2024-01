Terex, a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms with offices in Ballymoney and Campsie, launches ‘Rest Your Mind’ initiative

Global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms, Terex, is offering free benches to community groups across Derry City and Strabane District and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council areas throughout 2024.

As part of its ‘Rest Your Mind’ initiative, Terex Ballymoney and Terex Campsie manufacturing sites are offering the ‘physical space’ seating to local community groups including clubs, societies, schools, nursing homes and other organisations.

More than ‘just’ a bench, this unique project aims to foster community connections and promote mental well-being by providing a space for reflection and open conversations about mental health.

Jonathan Hanna, general manager of Terex Ballymoney and Campsie sites, said: "I am a big believer in the idea that a problem shared is a problem halved. It is crucial to encourage people to talk about and share their issues and worries before they can escalate into something more serious.

"We believe that a physical space, represented by these benches, can serve as a symbolic reminder for individuals to take a moment for themselves, share their thoughts, and foster a sense of community support."

The highlight of these benches is the laser-cut inscription ‘Rest Your Mind’, a reminder of the initiative's core mission to support mental health and well-being within the community.

Pictured are Terex team members Mark McKay, senior production manager, Rosie Wildwood, MEGA degree apprentice, David Nicholl, senior manufacturing engineer and Kieran Barratt, maintenance supervisor

Interested groups are invited to visit here and explain in 50 words why they believe they need a bench for their organisation.