Northern Ireland vehicle convertor, TBC Conversions (TBC), has announced a significant £1million investment in its Dungannon factory.

The aim of the boost is to accommodate sustained growth and meet increasing demand for its bespoke vehicle conversion solutions.

In addition to the factory extension, which will increase production space by 35%, TBC Conversions has also predicted it will increase its yearly turnover by over 200% and nearly double the number of employees across its factories in Dungannon and Liverpool by 2026.

Donavon McKillen, commercial director at TBC, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for TBC as we enter a period of major predicted growth.

“As a result of our impeccable attention to detail and innovation, TBC is already an approved partner for Volkswagen and Man Truck and Bus and has close relationships with manufacturers including Mercedes and Ford.“We look forward to building on these partnerships and working to further develop state-of-the-art vehicle conversion solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers.“This includes the electric market, which is currently underserved, and we are committed to extensive research and development in this area with a view to expanding our offering in the very near future.”

Founded in 2006, TBC is part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer. The firm recently recognised 10 members of its 90-strong workforce for their long service.

Those who have worked at the business for five years or more will be entitled to up to five days of additional paid annual leave.

Donavo, added: “At TBC, we recognise that our staff are key to our continued success and we always endeavour to celebrate the achievements of our team whenever possible.

“This is an exciting time for TBC as we recently announced £1m investment plans in response to sustained high levels of demand, and we want to take this opportunity to show our appreciation for those who have contributed significantly to our business growth throughout their careers.

“We offer our staff a lifelong career, and we are committed to investing in our workforce through skills training and ongoing development opportunities, building upon our reputation as a business dedicated to going above and beyond for our customers.

