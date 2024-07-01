Northern Ireland firm reveals £250million development plans for 1,100 new local homes
Northern Ireland firm CosyGroup has revealed plans for a major development in Downpatrick that will deliver 1,100 new homes, local neighbourhood facilities, a school site and a new distributor road.
The proposed development for the DK07 area represents an investment of £250 million to deliver much-need new homes and a long-awaited distributor road linking the site from the Saul Road to the Ballyhornan Road.
A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Newry, Mourne & Down District Council for a residential mixed-use development to include 1,100 homes, local neighbourhood facilities, a school site (subject to need) and a new distributor road for the growing population of Downpatrick.
Philip Polly, managing director of CosyGroup in Downpatrick, said: “Our proposals for the DK07 area represent a major investment in homes and infrastructure in Downpatrick. Over the last number of years we have seen Downpatrick’s popularity thrive as a place to live, work and visit, and with that comes the demand for new family homes and corresponding infrastructure.
“Our proposals will see the creation of new energy efficient family homes, with all fitted with PV solar panels by our sister company CosySolar, taking a huge step towards a greener and more energy efficient future. Neighbourhood facilities are included to service the additional demand, in addition to the creation of a distributor road between the Saul Road and the Ballyhornan Road, something that has been discussed for many years.
“We have been engaging with cross-party representatives in the area, and with the PAN now submitted we look forward to presenting our proposals to the community in Downpatrick. Over the summer months further details will be published on the pre-application community consultation process which we encourage all interested parties to take part in.”
