BRM Utility Services awarded first national contract win to design, build, connection and maintain services across several UK fibre and power networks

Northern Ireland utilities company, BRM Utility Services has secured national multi-year framework contracts with support from Invest Northern Ireland.

The contracts encompass the design, build, connection and maintenance services across several UK fibre and power networks.

Established in 2016 to deliver civil engineering and specialist utility maintenance services for fibre optic and power network clients, the Londonderry firm has expanded to provide additional services including feasibility studies, design services, EV charger installations, customer connections and 24/7 emergency response services.

Londonderry-based utilities company, BRM Utility Services has secured national multi-year framework contracts with support from Invest Northern Ireland. The contracts encompass the design, build, connection and maintenance services across several UK Fibre and Power networks. Pictured are Stephen Kealey, director, BRM Utility Services and Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest Northern Ireland

Stephen Kealey, director of BRM Utility Services, said: “Over the last seven years, we have experienced significant sales growth. The support from Invest NI was instrumental, enabling us to expand our management team and improve our financial management and cost control. It has also aided in developing new business opportunities and investing more focus into our key customer relationships.

“Our business model has been a substantial factor in achieving this growth. We have created a supply chain cluster of local north west businesses, coupled with a larger national supply chain that share our ethos and values, facilitating rapid scaling.”

Reflecting on the company’s first national contract win, Stephen, continued: “Securing these national framework contracts represents a significant step for our company as we continue to build on our past successes. As the new year begins, we are excited to enhance our order book and explore further opportunities to secure additional contracts.

“The success of BRM Utility Services is not just a reflection of strategic partnerships and management acumen, but also a testament to the exceptional dedication and skill of our professional workforce. The team’s expertise and unwavering commitment to quality have been pivotal in the achievement of our recent milestones.

“From our on-site engineers to our project managers and back office team, each individual has contributed to creating a robust and reliable service that our clients can trust. Their innovative problem-solving and meticulous attention to detail have not only ensured the seamless delivery of complex projects but has also driven the company’s growth and reputation in the utilities and civil engineering industry. We extend our deepest gratitude to our workforce whose talent and hard work continue to be the cornerstone of our success.”

Congratulating the company during his visit to its new headquarters adjacent to the City of Derry Airport, Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI, added: “BRM Utility Services is a clear example of a business which has identified and invested in key business areas to improve operations resulting in new contract wins.