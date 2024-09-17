Northern Ireland firm shortlisted for five prestigious UK construction awards
Larne’s Kilwaughter Group brand K Systems has been shortlisted for five prestigious UK industry awards.
Recognised as the most sought-after accolades in the UK EWI industry, the INCA Awards celebrate rapid innovation, technical excellence, and best practice within the construction sector.
K Systems, a leading UK manufacturer and system designer of External Wall Insulation (EWI), will compete within the New Build: Non-Residential, New Build: Residential – Low Rise, Refurbishment: Low Rise – Render / Traditional Finish, Refurbishment: Mid Rise and Judges Choice: Environmental Impact – Low Rise categories at this year’s awards.
Caroline Rowley, business development director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “Being shortlisted for multiple INCA Awards is testament to K Systems’ ongoing dedication to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.
“Our strong reputation as a leading EWI manufacturer and system designer is built on our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence, and it is wonderful to receive industry recognition for the work we do.
“To have been named as a finalist in the Judges Choice: Environmental Impact – Low Rise category is especially rewarding, and we hope to replicate the success of recent years.
“I would like to congratulate our fellow finalists, and we are very much looking forward to what is sure to be an enjoyable occasion at the awards ceremony in November.”
The Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) is a leading trade association representing companies involved in the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of EWI systems in the UK. Its annual awards event celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies across the industry.
The INCA Awards ceremony will take place at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on 7th November.
K Systems is a trusted supplier of EWI systems into the UK market for over many years and boasts a proven track record of reliability and durability.
