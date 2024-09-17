Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne’s Kilwaughter as K Systems has been recognised for the INCA Awards, the most sought-after accolades in the UK EWI industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne’s Kilwaughter Group brand K Systems has been shortlisted for five prestigious UK industry awards.

Recognised as the most sought-after accolades in the UK EWI industry, the INCA Awards celebrate rapid innovation, technical excellence, and best practice within the construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K Systems, a leading UK manufacturer and system designer of External Wall Insulation (EWI), will compete within the New Build: Non-Residential, New Build: Residential – Low Rise, Refurbishment: Low Rise – Render / Traditional Finish, Refurbishment: Mid Rise and Judges Choice: Environmental Impact – Low Rise categories at this year’s awards.

Larne’s Kilwaughter Group brand K Systems has been shortlisted for five prestigious UK industry awards.. Pictured is the exterior architectural photography of Curries Yard by Collective Architecture. Credit: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Caroline Rowley, business development director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “Being shortlisted for multiple INCA Awards is testament to K Systems’ ongoing dedication to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

“Our strong reputation as a leading EWI manufacturer and system designer is built on our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence, and it is wonderful to receive industry recognition for the work we do.

“To have been named as a finalist in the Judges Choice: Environmental Impact – Low Rise category is especially rewarding, and we hope to replicate the success of recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to congratulate our fellow finalists, and we are very much looking forward to what is sure to be an enjoyable occasion at the awards ceremony in November.”

The Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) is a leading trade association representing companies involved in the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of EWI systems in the UK. Its annual awards event celebrates the achievements of individuals and companies across the industry.

The INCA Awards ceremony will take place at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on 7th November.