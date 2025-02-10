GEDA also says goodbye to civil engineering director, John Coalter, who’s retiring from the Dungannon firm after over 30 years service

Northern Ireland construction and civil engineering firm has appointed three new director, marking a milestone in the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

Coalisland-based GEDA is renowned for delivering complex and sustainable construction and civil engineering projects particularly in the water, commercial and residential sectors in Northern Ireland, Midlands UK and Ireland.

With more than 25 years of experience in the water industry, 19 of which with GEDA, Seamus Donaghy has been appointed civil engineering director. He brings extensive commercial expertise and an unwavering commitment to delivery for clients.

Colm McVeigh will be construction director (GB), bringing over 24 years of extensive construction experience, 15 of which he contributed solely to GEDA’s expansion in Great Britain. He will be focused on GEDA’s sustained growth and continued success in the region.

Finally Chris Stinson becomes Safety Health and Environment and Quality (SHEQ) director for GEDA. His 22-year journey with the company began in 2003 as a student. Consistently passionate about safety, sustainability and quality throughout his career, he will be committed to maximising and retaining GEDA’s already high standards.

The new directors join an established board led by managing director Aaron Hughes, and fellow directors Damian Murray, Tania McCartan and Stuart McFeely.

The changes to the board also include the retirement of John Coalter, civil engineering director. John’s dedication and contribution over the last 30 years have been instrumental in shaping GEDA’s success and the company wish him well in his retirement.

Aaron Hughes, managing director of GEDA, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Seamus, Colm, and Chris. Their combined expertise and leadership qualities reflect the strength and depth of talent within our organisation.